UAE universities unveil cutting-edge programmes for 2026 to equip students for future careers

A concise guide to the UAE’s top universities and the most sought-after 2026 courses
Top programmes
Ajman University has announced the launch of more than 10 new academic programmes across diverse and emerging fields, reinforcing its commitment to preparing students for the demands of the job market. The newly introduced programmes are available for the Fall intake 2025–2026 and span undergraduate and graduate levels.
Among the standout offerings are the BSc in Artificial Intelligence, BSc in Cybersecurity, BSc in International Hospitality Management, BSc in Physiotherapy, MA in Clinical Psychology, Master in Digital Sociology, MSc in Business Analytics, MSc in Orthodontics, MSc in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Master of Clinical Dentistry in Prosthodontics, and Postgraduate Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration.
Contact details: www.ajman.ac.ae
Top programmes for the 2026 Intakes
BITS Pilani Dubai offers future-ready BE and BBA (Hons.) programmes for high-achieving students, along with industry-aligned ME, MBA, and Ph.D. pathways built on strong academic foundations.
New and emerging programmes for 2026
BITS Pilani Dubai has introduced several specialised programmes designed to meet emerging industry needs. Its curriculum now includes Robotics and Industrial Automation, Mechanical Engineering with a specialisation in Aerospace, Biotechnology with a specialisation in Applied Molecular Biology, and Chemical Engineering with a specialisation in Energy, Environment, and Sustainability.
Additionally, Facade Engineering has been added as an minor elective. These programmes are crafted to equip students with cutting-edge skills and prepare them for the rapidly evolving technological landscape.
Key strengths
With world-class faculty, advanced labs, and the renowned Practice School internships, BITS Pilani Dubai blends global academics with real-world experience. A vibrant multicultural campus and strong employability outcomes ensure graduates are industry-ready from day one.
Scholarships
BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus offers generous merit-based scholarships ranging from 10–75% for undergraduates and 20% for postgraduates.
Admissions & fees
BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus offers a transparent and structured fee system to help students plan their academic journey with confidence. For a detailed breakdown of tuition, hostel, transport, visa, and optional fees, visit the official website.
Contact details: admission@bitspilanidubai.ae; Bitspilanidubai.ae; Call: 04 275 3700/ 3711
Top programmes and emerging courses for 2026
Flagship offerings include HNDs in Psychology, Early Childhood Education and Care, Cyber Security, and Software Engineering, Cache Level 2 to 5, CMI Certification Programmes alongside Level 3 Foundation and Extended Diplomas in Business and IT. In response to growing demand, HND in Engineering will soon be added to the portfolio, further expanding opportunities in technical fields. These programmes are designed to equip students with practical, job-ready skills that align with real-world expectations.
Key strengths
DeMont’s vocational model gives students the flexibility to complete their final year at any UK university, start working immediately, or transfer to DeMont’s UK partner university, giving access to a post-study work visa. This seamless transition between study and employment across borders is a key differentiator that empowers students to shape their own career paths while benefiting from international exposure and recognition.
Scholarships
DeMont offers a range of scholarships, including Women Empowerment, Merit, Family, Alumni, and Corporate Partnership Scholarships, making quality education more accessible.
Admission details
With modular intakes and flexible enrollment, students can apply based on their programme schedule.
Contact details: www.demont.ac.ae; 04 580 4285; 800 33 666 8; hello@demont.ac.ae
Top programmes for the 2026 intakes
International Medicine, AI in Healthcare, and Healthcare Management. A key strength of GMU is our spring admissions cycle, allowing flexible entry, and our integrated healthcare ecosystem—our students train in our own hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across the UAE, gaining real-time, hands-on experience. For 2026, we are launching new and emerging courses including Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Master of Science in Renal & Dialysis Nursing, MSc in Adult Critical Care Nursing, and a Master of Dental Surgery in Orthodontics.
We also continue to expand our AI in Healthcare programme.
Admissions and scholarships
GMU offers up to 40% merit-based scholarships on selected programmes. For admission details, please visit our policy and general admission requirements page at gmu.ac.ae.
Contact details: 06 743 1333; www.gmu.ac.ae.
Top programmes for the 2026 intakes
Degree Entry Programme in Management; Degree Entry Programme in Engineering; Degree Entry Programme in Design Studies; Engineering, Certificate of Higher Education; MSc in Energy; MSc in Global Sustainability Engineering; MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering; MSc in Robotics; MSc in Applied Cyber Security; MSc in Artificial Intelligence
Key strengths
Its state-of-the-art Dubai campus at Dubai Knowledge Park, which accommodates up to 7,000 students, delivers world-class British education from Foundation to PhD.
Ranked No. 1 in the UK for producing the highest percentage of graduates who become CEOs or Managing Directors (Novuna Business Cash Flow 2025 study of 121 UK universities and 9.7M alumni).
Exclusive Go Global Programme
The Watt Club, established in 1854, is one of the UK’s oldest alumni networks with 173,000 members across 190 countries.
New or emerging courses for 2026
Comprehensive programme offering of 71+ CAA-accredited undergraduate, postgraduate, and research degrees in the UAE. We are also launching our DBA programme in January 2026.
Scholarships
The university recognises the significant investment students make in their education and offers a wide range of scholarships and fee abatements valued at up to Dh8,000 for the January 2026 and September 2026 intakes.
Admission details
Admissions for January 2026 and September 2026 are now open. Email us at DubaiEnquiries@hw.ac.uk or call +971 4 571 7000 to book a one-to-one session with an academic.
Contact details: +971 (0) 48 727 000; www.hw.ac.uk/dubai
Top programmes for the 2026 intakes
BA (Hons) Business Management, MBA, MBA Healthcare, MBA Quality Management, MBA Strategic HR & Leadership, MBA Digital Transformation, MSc Project Management, MSc Digital Marketing
Key strengths
Exceptional student support
Globally recognised programmes
Affordable fees on monthly payment options
Live, interactive weekend sessions
New or emerging courses for 2026
Master in AI for Business & Data Science, Master’s in business Intelligence & Analytics, Master in Corporate Finance & FinTech, MSc Advanced Computing, Big Data & AI
Scholarships
Up to 40% for January intake
Admission details
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university, or minimum 7-years of work experience
Contact details: 055 55 38 999; info@lincoln-edu.ae
Top programmes for the 2026 intakes
CyberSecuity, Computing and Information Technologies, Psychology and Mechanical Engineering, alongside some programmes in the graduate level: Data Analytics, Engineering Management, Smart Cities.
New or emerging courses for 2026 centre around high-demand tech skills, reflecting the latest market trends. Examples include specialised courses in the Metaverse and new applications focusing on AI in finance.
Key strengths
RIT Dubai stands out for its strong industry integration through its renowned Co-op (internship) programme, which allows students to gain paid, hands-on work experience with leading companies before graduation.
As a global campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, it offers the same accredited American curriculum, giving students the opportunity to study abroad across RIT’s international campuses while earning a globally recognised degree.
Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the university provides direct access to a thriving tech and innovation ecosystem, supported by state-of-the-art labs in AI, robotics, and sustainability.
With its not-for-profit model, focus on innovation-driven education, and commitment to equipping students with real-world skills, RIT Dubai combines academic excellence with practical experience to prepare graduates for the future of work.
Scholarships
Undergraduate students can receive up to 45% tuition coverage through the Academic Scholarship based on high school grades, along with additional opportunities such as the Dean’s Scholarship Tiger Journey Scholarship and Financial Aid covering up to 50% based on need.
Contact details: www.rit.edu/dubai
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox