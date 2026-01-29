Trusity revolutionises youth education with AI-driven entrepreneurship platform

Reflecting on Trusity’s mission, Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO of Trusity, shared: “Our goal is to move beyond theoretical learning and enable youth to experience entrepreneurship as a real-world journey. When students are given the right tools, mentorship, and context, they demonstrate remarkable creativity, responsibility, and problem-solving ability. Trusity aims to ensure that the next generation is not just prepared for the future but capable of shaping it.”