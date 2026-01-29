Trusity revolutionises youth education with AI-driven entrepreneurship platform

Trusity has delivered 100,000+ sessions in skills, finance, entrepreneurship, AI, and tech
Trusity is an accredited skill-tech platform and Dubai SME–certified incubator dedicated to building 21st-century skills, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills in children and youth. Its flagship offering, TruPreneurs.AI, is the world’s first knowledge-grounded, multi-agent AI entrepreneurship platform, built upon Trusity’s well-recognised entrepreneurship programme, TruPreneurs, which enables young learners to transform ideas into reality.
As an impact-focused technology company aligned with UNESCO’s Education 2030 agenda and UAE Vision 2031, driving sustainability, accessible education, relevant skills-training and economic growth, Trusity drives interdisciplinary project-based skills-training and supports innovative project ideas to launch as start-ups through its incubator, TruNext.
Over the past five years, Trusity has delivered over 100,000 learning sessions across life skills, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, AI, and technology. Its programmes have been implemented across leading schools in the UAE through both co-curricular and curriculum-integrated models, enabling students to apply academic learning in practical contexts.
To date, learners have generated more than 1,000 viable start-up ideas, with six youth-led start-ups incubated, and over 83% of learners feeling more confident in applying skills to real-world problems, thereby reflecting Trusity’s commitment to measurable outcomes and real-world impact.
TruPreneurs.AI empowers learners to ideate, validate, and build their ideas into viable business models that can further progress into product development and launch. The AI mentors across innovation, entrepreneurship, communication, go-to-market and funding support learners through their entrepreneurial journey through hyper-personalised feedback, real-world mapping, practical insights and tools.
Reflecting on Trusity’s mission, Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO of Trusity, shared: “Our goal is to move beyond theoretical learning and enable youth to experience entrepreneurship as a real-world journey. When students are given the right tools, mentorship, and context, they demonstrate remarkable creativity, responsibility, and problem-solving ability. Trusity aims to ensure that the next generation is not just prepared for the future but capable of shaping it.”
