TruPreneurs.AI: The world’s first knowledge-grounded multi-agent AI entrepreneurship platform

Built on hybrid RAG architecture, the platform leverages Trusity’s proprietary data
In a world increasingly defined by innovation, adaptability, and problem-solving, TruPreneurs.AI stands as the global first knowledge-grounded, multi-RAG agents AI platform purpose-built to develop entrepreneurship and financial literacy in children and youth.
While the majority of the educational institutions across the world are still focused on academic excellence, many are adapting future-focused initiatives to ensure students build 21st-century skills through project-based learning.
However, despite rapid technological progress, a significant skills-training gap persists in schools and universities as they seldom offer systematic training in entrepreneurial thinking, financial literacy, digital literacy, and AI-driven problem-solving while tracking measurable outcomes and mapping to real-world problems.
Entrepreneurial skills such as innovation, adaptability, market understanding, and resilience are rarely developed in a measurable way. TruPreneurs.AI bridges this gap by reimagining how students learn, apply, and innovate using AI-powered, real-world simulations.
The platform is built on hybrid RAG-based architecture and trained on Trusity’s proprietary entrepreneurship curriculum, rubrics, frameworks, and further enhanced with real-world business datasets and market intelligence.
Through its multi-agent avatars design, students interact with specialized AI mentors across innovation, market research, prototyping, business modeling, financial planning, marketing, pitching, GTM and launch, each built to guide learners from ideation to execution.
The platform’s unique rubric-driven assessment engine evaluates student responses, offers real-time feedback based on defined competencies, creativity, and problem-solving depth. The AI aligns every interaction with measurable learning outcomes mapped to global frameworks, curriculums and inspection standards ensuring that learning is not just exploratory, it is also outcome-based, trackable, and hyper-personalized.
With its ability to integrate real-world industry challenges, the platform enables learners to apply their knowledge and skills for developing impactful solutions that can be brought to market through Trusity’s network of industry partners and incubators.
The result is an intelligent, adaptive, and measurable learning platform and ecosystem that empowers every child to think like a founder, act like a problem-solver, and grow as a future leader. The platform is now patent pending, with its initial filing completed in the United States and extensions in progress across key international markets, underscoring its originality and global relevance.
The platform builds on Trusity’s 5-year legacy of delivering high-impact entrepreneurship programs through its flagship TruPreneurs initiative and its Dubai SME certified incubation arm, TruNext. Through strategic partnerships with multiple school groups and corporates, Trusity has established deep roots across the UAE’s education ecosystem thereby positioning TruPreneurs.AI for rapid regional scale and global expansion.
“TruPreneurs.AI is built on the belief that every child can be an entrepreneur, innovator, and changemaker,” said Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO of Trusity and TruNext. “As an AI-driven entrepreneurship platform with global scalability, its potential is enormous, equipping millions of students to become problem-solvers, build real-world solutions, apply financial literacy, develop communication and leadership skills that drive both employability and entrepreneurship. It embodies Trusity’s mission of transforming today’s learners into tomorrow’s leaders, empowering every child to become a creator of solutions, a driver of change, and a builder of the future.”
