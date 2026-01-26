Tristar Group pioneers sustainable energy transition in global logistics

The Group is exploring cleaner fuels, EVs, biofuels, and efficiency-led technologies
Founded in 1998, the Tristar Group has grown from a modest enterprise with local road transport operations into an integrated energy logistics powerhouse serving customers in more than 30 countries. This extensive footprint across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Pacific and the Americas reflects both, its stronghold in traditional fuel logistics and its rapid adoption of sustainable energy solutions.
In recent years, Tristar has aligned most of its operations with global sustainability goals and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 vision. The Group has published annual sustainability reports for over a decade, demonstrating transparency and commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. A central pillar of this strategy is energy transition.
The Group continues to invest heavily in various low-emission technologies, and renewable power sources. At its Jebel Ali facilities in Dubai, it has commissioned multiple solar power plants in partnership, significantly reducing electricity consumption and cutting hundreds of tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Another example is Tristar Eco Voyager, the region’s first hybrid biofuel-electric bunkering barge, which recently became operational at the Port of Fujairah. Equipped with a hybrid powertrain capable of running on both electricity and biofuel, it is expected to cut CO2 emissions by roughly 35 per cent compared with conventional vessels. Besides engineering excellence, the barge represents astute environmental responsibility and readiness to lead the transition to cleaner shipping.
In addition to solid investments in hybrid, low-carbon or fuel-efficient assets, the Group is exploring various solutions across its land and sea operations, including alternative fuels, electric vehicles, biofuels, and efficiency-enhancing technologies. It publicly discloses its carbon footprint through the Carbon Disclosure Project and participates in industry coalitions aimed at accelerating the adoption of near-zero-emission services.
Tristar’s ethos is grounded in being a purpose-led business, by balancing commercial performance with ethical governance and positive societal impact. The Group recently commissioned a fuel hydrant at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, which will expand to full coverage of the airport as an open-access fuel farm operator. In Sri Lanka, its new retail fuel business that has been operational since March 2024 will see the creation of 150 new fuel stations and hundreds of new jobs across the country.
Climate action and environmental protection are other cornerstones of Tristar’s sustainability agenda. It actively supports initiatives aligned with the UN SDGs in diverse areas like schooling, computer literacy, clean water and sanitation, road and maritime safety, gender equality, climate action and disaster relief – designed to uplift or empower vulnerable populations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. This commitment is formalised through the UN Global Compact and Women’s Empowerment Principles.
As global energy markets evolve in the face of climate imperatives and technology disruptions, Tristar’s strategy reflects a two-pronged focus: sustainably scaling core logistics services while progressively integrating clean energy solutions.
Leveraging its strong operational capabilities, diversified portfolio, strategic partnerships and deep industry expertise, the Group will remain a key player in the transition towards a more secure, sustainable and efficient supply chain ecosystem.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox