Tristar Group pioneers sustainable energy transition in global logistics

Tristar’s ethos is grounded in being a purpose-led business, by balancing commercial performance with ethical governance and positive societal impact. The Group recently commissioned a fuel hydrant at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, which will expand to full coverage of the airport as an open-access fuel farm operator. In Sri Lanka, its new retail fuel business that has been operational since March 2024 will see the creation of 150 new fuel stations and hundreds of new jobs across the country.