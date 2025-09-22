Towell Mattress & Furniture Industry: Delivering superior sleep solutions in the UAE

Production facility spans 100,000 square feet and produces over 1,000 mattresses daily
Towell Mattress & Furniture Industry (TMFI), a division of prestigious WJ Towell Group, has established itself as one of the leading mattress manufacturers in the Middle East since 1999.
Rooted in a vision to provide the ‘Right Mattress’ for the community, TMFI utilises state-of-the-art mattress design and manufacturing technology sourced from the USA and Europe, supporting high standards of quality, comfort, and innovation.
The company proudly collaborates with renowned international mattress brands, including Spring Air (USA) and Springwall (Canada). Among these, TMFI holds an exclusive licensing agreement with Spring Air, which has recently been extended through 2035, thereby strengthening its foothold across the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The Sharjah-based production facility spans 100,000 square feet and produces over 1,000 mattresses daily for retail, hospitality, and institutional customers across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Spring Air’s reputation for pioneering innovations, such as pillow-top, Euro-top mattresses, and never-turn mattresses, aligns well with TMFI’s commitment to quality and market-tailored comfort.
TMFI’s extensive product range caters to diverse consumer needs, including luxurious, premium mattress lines such as Spring Air, Springwall and Europedic (memory foam mattresses), as well as mid-value and value mattress ranges from Americaopedic and Comfopedic. This broad selection ensures that customers from various segments find options that match their comfort preferences and budget considerations.
“A key differentiator for Towell Mattress & Furniture Industry is its outstanding after-sales service. Dedicated customer support, backed by an experienced team, ensures comprehensive assistance with warranties, mattress care advice, and prompt resolution of any concerns. This reliable after-sales framework helps foster long-term trust and satisfaction among the client base,” says David Nixon, CEO , Towell Mattress & Furniture Industry.
Towell Mattress & Furniture Industry stands out not only for its cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and exclusive international collaborations but also for its customer-centric approach backed by the robust support of the WJ Towell Group.
These strengths position TMFI as a trusted mattress and furniture brand committed to delivering superior sleep solutions and lasting customer satisfaction across the region.
