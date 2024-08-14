“As a comprehensive healthcare network, we recognize our significant role in influencing societal health. We believe this initiative will motivate individuals to embrace healthier habits while also offering expert guidance and support for early intervention and effective management of health issues,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division.

In addition to consultations across various specialties, many attendees at the mega camp sought discounts on dental care and physiotherapy services. “Since its inception in 2020, Thumbay University Hospital has served thousands of individuals, and we are committed to continuing this support through our humanitarian initiative. We offer comprehensive care packages, featuring specialist doctors and advanced facilities. Alongside our specialist medical departments, Thumbay Medicity boasts a top-notch dental hospital and physical rehabilitation services. We also accept all major insurance cards at our facility. Following this mega medical and dental camp, we are pleased to continue serving the community and strive to be the preferred family hospital for all healthcare needs,” he added.