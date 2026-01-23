Thumbay Hospital Fujairah: Bringing advanced healthcare closer to the community

Serving the emirate’s growing healthcare needs with medical services under one roof
Thumbay Hospital Fujairah stands today as a vital healthcare pillar in the UAE’s east coast, delivering trusted, accessible, and high-quality medical care to residents of Fujairah and surrounding regions. Part of the renowned Thumbay Group healthcare network, the hospital reflects the Group’s long-standing commitment to building patient-centered institutions that combine clinical excellence with compassion.
Strategically located to serve the growing healthcare needs of the emirate, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah offers a wide spectrum of medical services under one roof. From emergency and critical care to internal medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, dental services, and advanced diagnostics, the hospital is designed to support patients across every stage of life.
What truly sets Thumbay Hospital Fujairah apart is its strong focus on accessibility and continuity of care. The hospital is equipped with modern operation theatres, advanced imaging facilities, well-supported intensive care units, and fully integrated laboratory services, ensuring faster diagnosis, efficient treatment, and seamless patient journeys. Backed by experienced consultants, skilled surgeons, and a dedicated nursing team, the hospital delivers care that meets international standards while remaining deeply rooted in community needs.
Thumbay Hospital Fujairah also plays a significant role in preventive healthcare and public awareness, regularly engaging the community through health camps, screenings, and educational initiatives. This proactive approach reflects the hospital’s belief that healthcare is not only about treating illness, but about empowering people to live healthier, more informed lives.
Aligned with Thumbay Group’s larger academic and clinical ecosystem, the hospital benefits from knowledge exchange, continuous training, and access to evolving medical technologies. This integration strengthens clinical outcomes while reinforcing the hospital’s mission: to make quality healthcare more reachable, reliable, and human.
With its patient-first philosophy, expanding specialties, and unwavering commitment to service, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah continues to elevate healthcare standards on the east coast — quietly, consistently, and with purpose.
