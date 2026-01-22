Thumbay College and Thumbay Healthcare forge pathway to employment with landmark MOU

Students won’t graduate into uncertainty. They’ll graduate into real systems, real hospitals, real projects, and real careers. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University, said: “This partnership reflects Gulf Medical University’s core philosophy: education must lead to impact. By integrating Thumbay Healthcare directly into the learning journey, we are ensuring that our students don’t just earn degrees, they build careers. This MoU transforms education into employability, and classrooms into gateways to the healthcare industry of the future.”