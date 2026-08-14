Thirty years of legacy trust and excellence with BT Properties

WAADA’s location strengthens both its lifestyle and investment proposition. Approximately five minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and with direct access to Emirates Road (E611), the community is within convenient reach of Expo City Dubai, JAFZA and Dubai Industrial City major centers for innovation, trade and employment, as well as Palm Jebel Ali, one of Dubai’s most anticipated lifestyle destinations. Future connectivity will be further enhanced by the upcoming Dubai Metro in close proximity to the community and Etihad Rail access through Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world’s largest airport.