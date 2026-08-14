Thirty years of legacy trust and excellence with BT Properties

Three decades. Five cities. More than 1,300 million sq. ft. developed
Three decades. Five cities. More than 1,300 million sq. ft. developed.
Behind these figures is BT Properties’ legacy of creating complete communities at city scale. Across Pakistan - Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Nawabshah, its developments have transformed urban landscapes and become home to more than 375,000 families.
The legacy continues in Dubai with WAADA.
Spanning 13.5 million sq. ft. in Dubai South, WAADA is BT Properties’ flagship master-planned community and its next defining chapter in the city. Conceived as a city within a city, it brings homes, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, faith, leisure and open spaces together within one connected destination.
Each residential neighbourhood has a distinct identity. Altura introduces high-rise living through studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Cascada offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments distinguished by the masterplan’s signature cascading architecture. Rayhan comprises three- and four-bedroom townhouses, while Raiha offers four-bedroom semi-detached villas and six-bedroom villas.
Forty per cent of WAADA is dedicated to open and green spaces, allowing parks, landscaped boulevards and gathering places to become part of everyday life. World-class amenities include resort-style pools, padel courts, multipurpose sports courts, fitness and wellness spaces, children’s play areas, pet-friendly zones and social gathering spaces. An international school, early learning centres, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, mosques, a community cultural centre, a hotel and hotel apartments complete the wider living ecosystem. Together, these elements are connected through pedestrian-first planning that brings daily essentials within easy reach.
WAADA’s location strengthens both its lifestyle and investment proposition. Approximately five minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and with direct access to Emirates Road (E611), the community is within convenient reach of Expo City Dubai, JAFZA and Dubai Industrial City major centers for innovation, trade and employment, as well as Palm Jebel Ali, one of Dubai’s most anticipated lifestyle destinations. Future connectivity will be further enhanced by the upcoming Dubai Metro in close proximity to the community and Etihad Rail access through Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world’s largest airport.
For Ali Riaz Malik, Chief Executive Officer of BT Properties, the true measure of development is not simply what is delivered, but what continues to serve people long after. “Every decision we make is guided by a single ambition, to create a community that endures.” At WAADA, that ambition is translated into long-range planning, disciplined execution and a masterplan designed to remain relevant as the community grows.
In WAADA, BT Properties is not simply bringing its legacy to Dubai. It is placing three decades of city-building experience in service of the city’s next chapter.