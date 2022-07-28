The University of Stirling is a public University in Scotland, UK, and has taken pride in its various achievements and laurels. It is ranked by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) consistently five stars in Teaching, Employability, Internationalization, Facilities, and Inclusiveness. An extended campus in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, the university campus was launched in 2018 to provide a world-class education for the students in UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah Campus enables their students to study the courses developed by expert academics and deliver internationally. The institute’s programs are in demand in the industry for undergraduate and postgraduate levels, providing affordable education programs while keeping it sustainable and quality-assured
Founded in 1967 by the Royal Charter, the University of Stirling is evolving into UAE’s leading university of learning, discovery and knowledge creation. The university houses the state of the art facilities for the courses that they offer and offers programs for students in various fields like Accounting and Finance, Computing Science, Business Computing, Software Engineering, Big Data, Financial Technology, and Finance, along with excellent computer lab and classroom facilities.
With a holistic teaching pedagogy, University of Stirling aims that the students are Future – Ready to take up various opportunities. The students at the University of Stirling, RAK Campus, have an all-rounded academic pursuit because of a purposeful design of the academic calendar year. While they accord with a lot of weightages to the program curricula, the institute also ensures that other personality development activities and competitive scholastic inclinations are given significant consideration. Adopting a learners-centric approach and giving students ownership of their learning process, they spend a considerable time of their day designing their approach to the curriculum with the help of their teachers to guide them.
They also have a good library for those who wish to for additional knowledge and interests and a large auditorium, Cafeteria and courts for Basket Ball and Volley Ball.