The Scent of One World: Saoud AlKaabi’s SHK III & IV redefine global fragrance at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Emirati innovator Saoud AlKaabi expands his SHK fragrance legacy with 2 newg creations
At Beautyworld Middle East 2025, Emirati creator and entrepreneur Saoud AlKaabi presented a defining moment in his fragrance journey with the launch of SHK III and SHK IV. These two new fragrances mark the next evolution of the SHK Collection, continuing a story that celebrates connection, artistry, and the universal language of scent.
Rooted in the heritage of the UAE and shaped by experiences across the world, the SHK Collection has always been more than perfume — it is an exploration of how fragrance can unite people and cultures. SHK III and SHK IV deepen that philosophy, blending innovation, craftsmanship, and emotion to create olfactory journeys that transcend borders.
Essence of The Scent of the World
The SHK Collection was born from a vision to express global unity through fragrance, a sensory interpretation of shared humanity. Each creation tells a story of connection, where diversity is celebrated, and scent becomes a medium that bridges worlds. With SHK III and SHK IV, the collection evolves from concept to experience, capturing the feeling of belonging, indulgence, and identity through carefully composed layers.
This philosophy is one that has guided AlKaabi since the brand’s inception. “Everyone loves perfume,” said Saoud AlKaabi, Emirati actor, producer, influencer, and TV presenter, at the unveiling. “So for me, to have my own creation with the best team here in Dubai is a brilliant idea. We started small, but now we’re thinking bigger; we want to take something from the UAE to the world. We live in a country that gathers all the world in one place, so why not create something for the world from this country?”
That spirit of unity and cultural dialogue defines SHK’s ethos. It is not merely about fragrance; it is about identity, belonging, and the power of scent to evoke emotion and connection.
The fragrances
SHK III: A fragrance of unity
SHK III embodies refined connection and harmony. Its composition opens with bergamot and berry, moves through a heart of lily and ginger, and settles into an earthy warmth of patchouli, oak, and Akigalawood. The fragrance feels modern and inviting — a seamless blend of freshness and depth that reflects the idea of unity through balance.
Top Notes: Bergamot, Berry
Heart Notes: Lily, Ginger
Base Notes: Patchouli, Oak, Akigalawood
SHK IV: A fragrance of indulgence
SHK IV represents sophistication and global luxury. Bright notes of bergamot, mandarin, and pink pepper unfold into a rich heart of jasmine, saffron, orange blossom, and cashmere. The scent concludes with a deep, textured base of oud, leather, amber, and vetiver, creating an impression that is both fresh and opulent — a fragrance of indulgence that celebrates refinement and worldliness.
Top Notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Pink Pepper, Nutmeg, Elemi, Honey
Heart Notes: Jasmine, Orange Blossom, Cinnamon, Cashmere, Saffron, Patchouli
Base Notes: Pear, Raspberry, Violet, Leather, Musk, Oakmoss, Amber, Oud, Vetiver
Each element in the compositions has been chosen not just for its aroma, but for the cultural narrative it carries. “It’s not just about the notes,” explained Evarist Peter, Director of Business Development Strategy, ARMAF. “It’s about the emotions they evoke. For example, bergamot connects Saoud to Italy — he loved the freshness it brings. Saffron, on the other hand, is deeply Emirati; he uses it in his food and daily life. So we brought those, apart from a few others, in to represent how different parts of the world can come together harmoniously.”
A stage for innovation: ARMAF’s Refracted Time installation
The unveiling of SHK III and SHK IV takes place within ARMAF’s “Refracted Time” installation at Zabeel 6, Stand Z6-C25 — one of the most striking highlights of Beautyworld Middle East 2025. This immersive environment redefined how fragrance is experienced. Eight hero perfumes appeared suspended in mid-air using Levita anti-gravity technology, surrounded by a canopy of white lasers and towering mirrored columns.
The result was a sensory space where fragrance, light, and reflection merge, allowing visitors to perceive scent as an evolving art form. The atmosphere was electric; visitors drifted through mood-lit corridors, their curiosity piqued and their senses gently seduced. “This is divine,” one guest whispered. “What’s that note?” asked another, as they leaned in to experience the new SHK creations that seemed to tell stories of their own.
This installation captured ARMAF’s dedication to pushing creative and technical boundaries, offering a multi-sensory experience that brings the artistry of SHK to life. It wasn’t just an exhibition; it was a performance — a futuristic theatre of scent where innovation levitated luxury.
Evolution of a global brand
Following the international success of SHK I and SHK II, the brand continues to expand across major markets with growing retail partnerships and enthusiastic audience reception. The introduction of SHK III and SHK IV builds upon this foundation, reinforcing SHK’s identity as a bridge between culture and creativity.
“At Armaf, we’ve always taken pride in being a Made in UAE brand,” said Evarist Peter, Director of Business Development Strategy, ARMAF. “So when the idea of collaborating with Saoud was mooted, our chairman was more than happy. It would be great to have something that’s by the UAE, for the world, he said.”
What began as a creative partnership between AlKaabi and ARMAF brand has grown into a global phenomenon. “We launched the brand last October,” Peter revealed. “In just one year, we’re now in 24 countries, from the US to Russia and Kuwait. But that’s only the beginning. My chairman’s words to Saoud were: if there are 200 nationalities living here, your brand should be in 200 countries. Inshallah, we’ll get there.”
This ambition underscores the brand’s mission, a fragrance line born in Dubai, made for the world. Beyond business success, it’s a story of authenticity and shared values. “Saoud is not just an influencer or an actor,” Peter added. “He’s a humanitarian. He does tremendous work with the Red Crescent, helping people across countries. That human side is what makes this brand resonate. The fragrance is not just a scent; it’s a symbol of connection.”
Design, accessibility, and philosophy
True to that ethos, the SHK line has been designed to embody elegance without excess. The minimalist bottles reflect both strength and serenity, “a frame, quite like Dubai Frame, opening into a window, a gateway,” said Peter. “Because that’s what Saoud represents: openness, warmth, and strength.”
The SHK range, priced around $100, positions itself as luxury made accessible, aspirational yet inclusive. “We didn’t want to overprice it,” said Peter. “It’s premium, but it should reach everyone.” To ensure more people could experience the scents, Armaf introduced compact 10ml tester versions. “It’s easy to carry and perfect for travel,” he added, “allowing users to test and connect with the scent before they buy.”
This sense of inclusivity mirrors AlKaabi’s own belief that fragrance should be for everyone, an art form that transcends borders, gender, and culture. “Each ingredient has a story,” he reflected. “Each connects a memory, a moment, or a place.”
From heritage to horizon
As the brand grows, the SHK Collection remains focused on its core vision — to create fragrances that embody shared emotions and collective beauty, reflecting the world’s diversity in every note. Future plans include new market entries, collaborations, and continued innovation in sensory storytelling, ensuring SHK remains at the forefront of modern perfumery.
Every corner of the Armaf stand at Beautyworld mirrored this ethos, a space where craft met creativity, and imagination was made tangible. From the shimmering Club de Nuit displays to the emotional resonance of SHK’s storytelling, there was a rhythm that ran through it all, one that spoke of a brand deeply rooted in Dubai’s identity yet resonant across borders.
Saoud AlKaabi’s journey, from beloved Emirati actor and presenter to international fragrance creator, reflects the evolution of Dubai itself: bold, inclusive, and visionary. “We wanted to create something that bridges nationalities through fragrance,” he said. “And that’s how we came up with the concept ‘The Scent of One World.’”
That idea — of oneness through scent — remains the beating heart of SHK. As visitors stood beneath the mirrored canopy of Refracted Time, watching bottles gleam and shimmer in weightless suspension, one thing became clear: the SHK Collection isn’t just a series of perfumes. It is a movement of emotion, an invitation to experience the world not through sight or sound, but through the timeless, borderless poetry of fragrance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox