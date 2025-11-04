The Scent of One World: Saoud AlKaabi’s SHK III & IV redefine global fragrance at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Each element in the compositions has been chosen not just for its aroma, but for the cultural narrative it carries. “It’s not just about the notes,” explained Evarist Peter, Director of Business Development Strategy, ARMAF. “It’s about the emotions they evoke. For example, bergamot connects Saoud to Italy — he loved the freshness it brings. Saffron, on the other hand, is deeply Emirati; he uses it in his food and daily life. So we brought those, apart from a few others, in to represent how different parts of the world can come together harmoniously.”