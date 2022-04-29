The Alienware X15 R2 combines premium materials like magnesium and aluminium with style elements such as smooth curves, customisable lighting and hexagon venting patterns all in its lightest form factor yet at just 2.27kg.
To complement its youthful vibe and appearance, Alienware has left no stone unturned when it comes to performance. Inside, you find 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics equipped with Tensor Cores for groundbreaking AI performance. Moreover, users can opt for single storage or dual drive storage options for up to 1TB or 4TB of PCIe M.2 SSD respectively and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5,400MHz.
You can put this hardware through its paces with the 15.6-inch display on the laptop accommodating for options such as a QHD resolution at 240Hz and a FHD resolution at 360Hz, all with response times of 3ms or less. Support for Nvidia G-Sync means stutter-free gameplay, whereas Advanced Optimus enables longer battery life. Even when you are taking advantage of the display’s Dolby Vision certification for multimedia consumption, you can rest assured with ComfortView Plus, a hardware-based low blue light filter for the display that takes care of your eyes.
Alienware has ensured that no matter how much you push the laptop, its high-performance features stay intact. Its exclusive thermal interface material offers a 25 per cent improvement in thermal resistance combined with a patent pending quad-fan technology which moves air through the chassis and over internal hotspots for optimal heat dissipation.
For demanding creators and high-end gaming enthusiasts alike, the Alienware X15 R2 ticks all the boxes and more. Exclusively available at Virgin Megastores near you this Eid priced between Dh12,099 to Dh14,599.