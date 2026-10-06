The New Arabian Luxury: Rewriting the rules of affordable luxury

Mustafa Firoz on Arabian fragrance, accessible luxury, gourmands and global beauty
2026 has been a difficult year. How have you responded?
It has certainly been difficult, but we turned adversity into opportunity. We stayed close to consumers and partners, remained agile and continued to innovate. We used uncertainty as a reason to think differently and move with greater purpose.
The UAE has also provided a supportive environment for business, entrepreneurship and growth. We are grateful for that confidence. We used this period to build Arabiyat Skinz, revamp mpf and expand our flagship brands, Arabiyat Prestige and Arabiyat Sugar.
What does Beautyworld Dubai represent for My Perfumes this year?
This is a defining moment. We are not simply launching products; we are raising the benchmark across our portfolio.
We are elevating Arabiyat Prestige with higher-quality formulations, sophisticated design and a more luxurious unboxing experience. We are relaunching mpf around premium-quality fragrance at accessible prices, entering skincare with Arabiyat Skinz, and expanding Arabiyat Sugar into new fragrances, skincare and haircare.
It is about evolution, stronger brands and a much bigger global ambition.
What is changing at Arabiyat Prestige?
We are taking it to a different level. The next generation focuses on sophisticated formulations, enhanced ingredients and presentation. We are exploring whimsical, eclectic and unexpected compositions that challenge conventional fragrance categories.
The bottle, box and unboxing experience are becoming part of the fragrance itself. We work with leading fragrance houses and suppliers to bring consumers quality and class.
Why is packaging so important?
The relationship with a product begins before consumers smell it. Discovery happens in stores, online, through creators and friends, so the visual experience matters enormously.
We want people to enjoy opening the box, holding the bottle and displaying it. For us, unboxing is part of luxury.
Can affordability and luxury coexist?
Absolutely. Luxury does not necessarily mean an extremely high price. It can mean quality, craftsmanship, design and attention to detail.
With the new mpf, our philosophy is simple: give consumers premium-quality fragrances without a premium price. We do not want affordable to look affordable.
Accessibility also allows people to experiment - to have different fragrances for different moods, occasions and personalities.
Why launch Arabiyat Skinz now?
Beauty is evolving, and we see an opportunity between highly aspirational premium skincare and mass-market products. Arabiyat Skinz combines modern skincare standards with a premium experience at an accessible price.
Made in UAE means confidence, quality and disruption. Arabian fragrance has enormous cultural capital, and we are proving that this can create modern, globally relevant brands.Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director - My Perfumes Group
Visually, we wanted something more playful. Skinz is colourful, funky and indulgent-looking, while maintaining a serious commitment to product quality. Premium beauty does not have to be serious; it can have personality and make self-care feel joyful.
What did Arabiyat Sugar teach you?
We were surprised by how quickly consumers connected with the concept. Gourmand is no longer simply about sweetness; it is about indulgence, comfort, sensuality and creativity.
Arabiyat Sugar is an elevated interpretation of gourmand perfumery, and we now see it as a broader universe encompassing fragrance, skincare and haircare.
Where is fragrance heading next?
I see greater personalisation. Consumers are building fragrance wardrobes rather than relying on one signature scent. They are experimenting with layering, unusual combinations and fragrances that reflect personality rather than traditional gender labels.
The consumer is also increasingly informed, using reviews, creators and social media to discover perfumers, ingredients and formulations.
Ultimately, people want to smell good in a way that feels like them.
What does “Made in the UAE” mean to you?
It means confidence, quality and disruption. Arabian fragrance has enormous cultural capital, and we are proving that this heritage can create brands that are modern, innovative and globally relevant.
We have democratised perfumery. Everyone has the right to smell good.
What is the ambition for My Perfumes?
We want to build brands that consumers remember: Arabiyat Prestige with a stronger global identity, mpf as accessible premium fragrance, Arabiyat Sugar as a broader beauty universe and Arabiyat Skinz as a new proposition in accessible premium skincare.
Our message is simple: consumers should not have to compromise between quality and affordability, heritage and modernity, or beauty and personality. The next generation of fragrance and beauty can have all of it - and we intend to build it.