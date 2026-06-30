How UAE hospitals are meeting the changing healthcare needs of women

Dr Astha Mishra, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall (Al Quoz) and Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches, adds that adolescence is also the time to focus on mental well-being, vaccinations, especially HPV, and addressing menstrual concerns such as irregular menstruation and dysmenorrhoea or painful periods.

Fertility, pregnancy and long-term health

During adulthood and the reproductive years, the priorities shift to fertility, healthy pregnancies when planned, and preventing chronic conditions through regular screening and healthy lifestyle habits.

Dr Ghada Shate, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, HealthHub – Arabian Center, emphasises that regular exercise, a nutrient-rich diet, adequate sleep and stress management are essential for reducing the risk of chronic diseases while supporting reproductive health.

Dr Mishra notes that adulthood is also when women should begin regular health screenings, including Pap smears, breast screening tests and metabolic screening for diabetes and hormonal disorders, while continuing to prioritise mental well-being.

Before planning a pregnancy, doctors advise a comprehensive preconception check-up. This helps identify and manage any underlying conditions such as thyroid imbalance, diabetes, anaemia or nutritional gaps, and allows time to optimise overall health for a safer pregnancy journey. If a couple has been trying to conceive for about six months without success, it is recommended to consult a specialist to assess possible causes early and plan the next steps.

After a successful pregnancy and delivery, care does not stop. The postpartum phase is equally important, with attention to recovery, hormonal balance, mental health and long-term well-being. Regular follow-ups help ensure that both mother and baby remain healthy in the months that follow.

Perimenopause and menopause

Hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can bring symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances and mood changes. At the same time, the risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders begins to rise.

“Perimenopause and menopause are natural, but they don’t have to reduce your quality of life,” says Dr Shate. “With the right approach, women can manage symptoms and protect their long-term health.”

She explains that regular exercise, good sleep and stress management can significantly reduce symptoms, while menopausal hormone therapy may be considered for women with moderate to severe symptoms after an individual risk assessment.

Dr Farah from Burjeel Medical City highlights that long-term health protection is equally important.

“As estrogen levels decline, women may face a higher risk of increased cholesterol, weight gain, insulin resistance, and bone loss. Regular blood pressure checks, lipid monitoring, healthy eating, and consistent physical activity are essential. Strength training is particularly important because it helps preserve muscle mass, supports bone health, and improves metabolic function,” she explains.

Dr Farah also stresses the importance of protecting emotional well-being through good sleep habits, stress management, mindfulness, counselling or cognitive behavioural therapy when needed.

Preventive care matters at every stage

While health priorities change with age, prevention remains central to long-term health.