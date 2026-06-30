How UAE hospitals are meeting the changing healthcare needs of women

Doctors discuss how to manage issues and maintain well-being through every stage
A woman’s health priorities can look very different at different stages of life. The concerns of a teenager are not the same as those of a woman navigating pregnancy, a busy career, or menopause. Yet many health issues are often brushed aside until they begin to affect daily life.
Doctors advise that understanding what to focus on at each stage can help women protect their health, improve their quality of life and reduce the risk of future health problems.
The teenage years are when lifelong health habits begin to take shape. Nutrition, physical activity, vaccinations and menstrual health all play a crucial role in supporting healthy development.
“During adolescence and young adulthood, the focus should be on building strong bones, supporting menstrual health, preventing anaemia, and reducing future cervical cancer risk,” says Dr Raoya Farah, HOD, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Burjeel Medical City.
She recommends a balanced diet rich in calcium, iron, folate and protein, and regular weight-bearing exercise to support peak bone density.
“Preventive care should include HPV vaccination and cervical screening at the recommended age, based on local clinical guidelines,” says Dr Farah.
Menstrual health also deserves close attention. While irregular cycles can be common in the first few years after puberty, persistent symptoms should not be dismissed.
“When a young girl gets her first period, it’s often seen as a milestone, but it’s also the beginning of an important conversation about her future health,” says Dr Sabeena Sadath, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Medcare Hospital Sharjah.
She advises parents and young women to seek medical advice if periods are extremely painful, unusually heavy, highly irregular, absent for several months, or accompanied by excessive acne, unwanted hair growth or significant weight changes.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that a teenager should simply learn to live with it. In reality, severe menstrual symptoms that interfere with school, sports, social activities, or sleep are not normal and deserve evaluation.”
According to Dr Sadath, early intervention can help diagnose conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis, bleeding disorders and hormonal imbalances before they lead to long-term complications, including fertility problems, anaemia, chronic pelvic pain and metabolic disorders.
Dr Astha Mishra, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall (Al Quoz) and Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches, adds that adolescence is also the time to focus on mental well-being, vaccinations, especially HPV, and addressing menstrual concerns such as irregular menstruation and dysmenorrhoea or painful periods.
During adulthood and the reproductive years, the priorities shift to fertility, healthy pregnancies when planned, and preventing chronic conditions through regular screening and healthy lifestyle habits.
Dr Ghada Shate, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, HealthHub – Arabian Center, emphasises that regular exercise, a nutrient-rich diet, adequate sleep and stress management are essential for reducing the risk of chronic diseases while supporting reproductive health.
Dr Mishra notes that adulthood is also when women should begin regular health screenings, including Pap smears, breast screening tests and metabolic screening for diabetes and hormonal disorders, while continuing to prioritise mental well-being.
Before planning a pregnancy, doctors advise a comprehensive preconception check-up. This helps identify and manage any underlying conditions such as thyroid imbalance, diabetes, anaemia or nutritional gaps, and allows time to optimise overall health for a safer pregnancy journey. If a couple has been trying to conceive for about six months without success, it is recommended to consult a specialist to assess possible causes early and plan the next steps.
After a successful pregnancy and delivery, care does not stop. The postpartum phase is equally important, with attention to recovery, hormonal balance, mental health and long-term well-being. Regular follow-ups help ensure that both mother and baby remain healthy in the months that follow.
Hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can bring symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances and mood changes. At the same time, the risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders begins to rise.
“Perimenopause and menopause are natural, but they don’t have to reduce your quality of life,” says Dr Shate. “With the right approach, women can manage symptoms and protect their long-term health.”
She explains that regular exercise, good sleep and stress management can significantly reduce symptoms, while menopausal hormone therapy may be considered for women with moderate to severe symptoms after an individual risk assessment.
Dr Farah from Burjeel Medical City highlights that long-term health protection is equally important.
“As estrogen levels decline, women may face a higher risk of increased cholesterol, weight gain, insulin resistance, and bone loss. Regular blood pressure checks, lipid monitoring, healthy eating, and consistent physical activity are essential. Strength training is particularly important because it helps preserve muscle mass, supports bone health, and improves metabolic function,” she explains.
Dr Farah also stresses the importance of protecting emotional well-being through good sleep habits, stress management, mindfulness, counselling or cognitive behavioural therapy when needed.
While health priorities change with age, prevention remains central to long-term health.
“Regular screening for conditions such as breast and cervical cancers, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol problems can help detect diseases early when they are most treatable. Vaccinations and routine health assessments should not be overlooked,” says Dr Humera Bint Raees, Consultant Obstetrician & Laparoscopic Gynae Surgeon, Zulekha Hospital Dubai & Sharjah.
Physical health and mental well-being go hand in hand throughout a woman’s life. Whether it is coping with adolescence, balancing work and family, navigating pregnancy or adjusting to menopause, emotional health should never take a back seat.
“Managing stress, maintaining social connections, seeking support when needed, and taking time for self-care can significantly improve overall well-being,” says Dr Raees.
Listen to what your body is telling you
Hormones influence far more than the menstrual cycle. They regulate energy, mood, sleep, metabolism, fertility, bone health and heart health, changing naturally through puberty, the reproductive years, pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause.
“Women experience hormonal shifts throughout life — from puberty, reproductive years and pregnancy to perimenopause, and menopause. Each stage brings unique changes, challenges, and opportunities to better understand our bodies,” says Dr. Kinda Al-Ani, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Medcare Women & Children Hospital.
She says symptoms such as irregular periods, painful cramps, unexplained fatigue, mood changes, persistent weight gain or hot flashes should not be ignored.
According to Dr Al-Ani, healthy habits play a vital role in maintaining hormonal balance.
“Nourishing your body with the right foods, staying active, prioritising sleep, and managing stress can have a profound impact on hormonal balance,” she says.