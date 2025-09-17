'The Calm Chair Method' by Dr. Imneet Madan launched in Dubai

The launch was not just a literary milestone but also a heartfelt community moment
Dubai witnessed an inspiring evening with the launch of The Calm Chair Method, a pioneering book authored by Dr. Imneet Madan, Laser Specialist Pediatric Dentist, Neuro Coach, Child Wellness Advocate and Child Development Psychologist.
The event was held in the presence of colleagues from the field of Pediatric Dentistry, Special Needs Care, and Psychology alongside long term trusted patient familie. With the presence of family and extended family, the overall evening was a celebration of compassion, healing, and two decades of transformative practice in pediatric dentistry.
The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the book, symbolically presented through words of trust, belief, and connection which are the very values at the heart of Dr. Imneet’s method.
The unveiling of the book was harmoniously done in the presence of Chief Guests Sir Abdulaziz Ahamad, Mrs. Laila Rahhall El Atfani and Guest of Honour, Dr. Michael Formenius. The entire evening was well balanced with information and motivation.
The audience experienced a moving 90-second video showcasing the real life need to overcome fear both in life and in the dental chair, followed by beautiful author’s note by Dr. Imneet where she spoke about the motivational power of Kaizen and emphasized on the foundational values of empathy, trust, and compassion.
Adding to the charm, the event was emceed by Dr. Imneet’s daughter, Shirene Sanjay who is a well-known singer and has recently completed one million subscribers on her YouTube Channel. Her warmth and wit kept the evening engaging and inclusive of shared opinions from everyone present.
Closing reflections came from her son, Yuvraj Sanjay and her father, Mr. H.S. Madan whose combined humor and heartfelt words left the audience smiling. Together, the family’s involvement underscored the book’s essence of trust, nurture, and togetherness.
In her address, Dr. Imneet shared her favorite chapters, particularly the single-page summary of The Calm Chair Method— a distilled wisdom of 20 years of practice that she described as “magical in its simplicity.”
The launch was not just a literary milestone but also a heartfelt community moment, where parents of children with special needs, long-time patient families, and professional peers shared their journeys and support. The event saw a beautiful close with the surprise singing by Shirene Sanjay, leaving every guest with warm heart and soul.
The Calm Chair Method is now available for purchase, offering both dental professionals, parents, caregivers, and everyone who works with children, a practical guide to creating calmer, more positive experiences for children at all times.
