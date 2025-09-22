Mastering Midnight Anxiety: Techniques to calm your mind and improve sleep

Set aside 30-60 minutes in the late afternoon or early evening as dedicated worry time
What you’re experiencing is a common symptom of anxiety-related sleep disruption. When asleep, your brain finally has “quiet time” to process unresolved concerns. The key is to manage stress more effectively during the day, so it doesn’t spill into the night.
Set aside 30-60 minutes in the late afternoon or early evening as dedicated worry time. Write down your concerns, especially those about work or finances, and brainstorm possible solutions. If nothing can be done immediately, acknowledge that and remind yourself you’ll revisit it tomorrow. This structured approach helps your anxiety from spilling into the night.
During night-time, give yourself an hour to wind down before bed. Try grounding techniques such as body scan meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, or the 5-4-3-2-1 method. These pull you into the moment and help shift your focus away from anxious thinking.
Cognitive defusion, a concept from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), helps to distance yourself from your thoughts. Instead of thinking, “I’m going to lose my job,” try saying, “I’m having the thought that I’m going to lose my job.”
This subtle shift reminds you that thoughts are not facts, they come and go. If you wake up in the night, resist checking the time. Instead, return to grounding or defusion techniques.
Visualise your thoughts as leaves floating down a stream, notice them, then let them pass. Focus on your breath or the feeling of the sheets against your skin. If you’re still awake after 20–30 minutes, get up and do something quiet and calm until drowsiness returns.
Support these strategies with good daytime habits; regular exercise, balanced meals, and cutting caffeine after noon. If your sleep doesn’t improve within a few weeks, consider consulting a therapist trained in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia.
