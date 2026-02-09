Taking care of your gut health: How to choose the right probiotic

Diverse strains: A wide variety of bacterial strains ensures broader gut support. Different strains deliver different benefits — s ome improve digestion, others strengthen immunity, and certain strains help maintain gut barrier function. A multi-strain formulation is generally more effective than a single-strain product.

Potency: Probiotics are measured in CFUs (colony-forming units), representing the number of live bacteria in each dose. Higher-potency options are useful for digestive challenges or after antibiotic use, while lower-potency supplements can work well for daily maintenance. Choosing the right potency ensures your gut receives enough beneficial bacteria to make a difference.

Shelf stability: Many probiotics require refrigeration, but shelf-stable options maintain potency at room temperature, making them easier to store and convenient to take every day. This ensures the bacteria remain viable until your last dose.