Psoriasis and Eczema: A holistic path to lasting skin health

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, presents with intense itching, redness, dryness, and occasional oozing, especially during acute phases. It mostly begins in childhood but is also seen in adults. Unlike psoriasis, eczema is linked to allergic tendencies and hypersensitivity reactions. At the root of eczema lies a compromised skin barrier, allowing moisture to escape and irritants to penetrate more easily. Environmental factors, dietary sensitivities, climate changes, and emotional stress commonly act as triggers.