Swapnali Bhosale Kadam brings global perspective, precision, and innovation to every endeavour

Her passion for education drives her pioneering initiatives at Bharati Vidyapeeth, where she founded the Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence — the university’s first Cambridge board school. She is also spearheading a cutting-edge campus in Navi Mumbai offering programs in Engineering and Management, alongside a 300-bed super-specialty hospital in collaboration with Medicover. Her vision encompasses introducing Cambridge board schools, Liberal Arts programs, international management courses, and advanced medical education — shaping globally competent leaders rooted in Indian values. Swapnali is the founder of COVIE, a premium co-living brand redefining urban living for students and professionals.