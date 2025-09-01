GOLD/FOREX
Swapnali Bhosale Kadam brings global perspective, precision, and innovation to every endeavour

It’s never about the role, but the goal says the entrepreneur & visionary education leader

Swapnali Bhosale Kadam
Swapnali Bhosale Kadam

Philanthropist Swapnali Bhosale Kadam is a dynamic entrepreneur, philanthropist, and changemaker, recognized for her visionary leadership across real estate, education, and social impact. An alumna of Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management (OPM) program, she brings global perspective, precision, and innovation to every endeavour. In real estate, Swapnali has transformed Pune’s skyline with over 1 million sq. ft. of landmark projects, including the city’s first 100-meter tower, God’s Blessings, and the Verde Residence Collection under the ABIL Group.

Her passion for education drives her pioneering initiatives at Bharati Vidyapeeth, where she founded the Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence — the university’s first Cambridge board school. She is also spearheading a cutting-edge campus in Navi Mumbai offering programs in Engineering and Management, alongside a 300-bed super-specialty hospital in collaboration with Medicover. Her vision encompasses introducing Cambridge board schools, Liberal Arts programs, international management courses, and advanced medical education — shaping globally competent leaders rooted in Indian values. Swapnali is the founder of COVIE, a premium co-living brand redefining urban living for students and professionals.

She champions sustainability and innovation through initiatives like large-scale tree plantations and Agri-AI projects supporting sugarcane and grape farmers. Giving back to society comes naturally to her, driven by a deep sense of purpose. A fitness advocate, avid reader, and adventurer, she lives by the philosophy: "It’s never about the role, but the goal; never the position, but the purpose."

