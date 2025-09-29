Strategic partnerships position RAKEZ as a global growth engine

Logistics, e-commerce, and trade have emerged as equally vital arteries in RAKEZ’s growth story, ensuring that businesses in the zone can connect seamlessly with markets around the world. Partnerships with global and regional leaders are making this possible. The agreement with DHL Express enhances logistics and shipping services, giving SMEs faster and more reliable channels to move goods. Complementing this, a tie-up with Emirates Post integrates postal and last-mile delivery solutions, strengthening efficiency for businesses operating across diverse sectors. E-commerce has also become a central pillar, with RAKEZ’s collaboration with Amazon UAE enabling SMEs to showcase and sell their products directly on Amazon.ae, unlocking wider consumer access. In the B2B space, RAKEZ’s agreement with Tradeling has bolstered supply-chain support and finance solutions for SMEs, while the MoU with The Dollar Business brings powerful trade intelligence and data-driven export tools to the table. Together, these partnerships underscore RAKEZ’s commitment to creating a frictionless environment where logistics strength, digital trade, and export readiness converge to give companies a decisive competitive edge.