Hamriyah Free Zone Authority: A thriving hub for global trade and industry in the MENA region

Over 6,500 companies, from Fortune 500 to SMEs, thrive at Hamriyah Free Zone

GN Focus Report
Established in 1995, Hamriyah Free Zone is located in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE, offering economically viable incorporation services including modern infrastructure, logistics, investor connectivity and critical operations support for its investors, encouraging regional, international trade and commerce.

More than 6,500 companies, from Fortune 500 enterprises to SMEs, currently operate and flourish at Hamriyah Free Zone.

Hamriyah Free Zone is spread across 30 Million sqm of prime industrial land, offering a unique advantage of sea, land and air connectivity. Offering an access to a 14-metre deep port and 7-metre deep inner harbour, Hamriyah Free Zone is home to the highest number of steel fabricators in the region and also a primary hub for oil and gas companies in the region.

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority offers investors the opportunity to open a company in one of six diverse sectors. These key sectors are:

  • Oil and Gas

  • Industrial Manufacturing

  • Food Park

  • Maritime Industry

  • Global Logistics Park

  • Accelerator Hub

Business solutions designed for growth HFZA offers flexible and cost-effective setup options for businesses of all sizes:

  • Company formation in under 60 minutes

  • Pre-fabricated, international-standard warehouses with loading bays and suitable power supply

  • Industrial land plots starting from 2,500 sqm at competitive fixed-lease rates

  • Comprehensive infrastructure including utilities, transportation networks, waste management, and on-site labour accommodation with recreational and medical facilities

Exclusive investor benefits

  • 100% foreign ownership

  • 100% repatriation of capital and profits

  • No customs duty on import, export, or reexport

  • VAT-designated zone • On-site customs and VIP services

  • 300+ online services for licensing, visas, and renewals

  • Effective support centre and dedicated customer care

Licenses Hamriyah Free Zone Authority offers three types of licenses:

1. Commercial License

  • Trading: This license allows the holder to import, export, sell, distribute and store items specified on the license.

  • General Trading: This license allows trading (import, export) of unlimited number of products.

  • E-commerce: This license allows the holder to carry out trading of goods and services over electronic network.

2. Industrial License This license allows the holder to import raw materials for the purpose of manufacturing, processing and/or assembly of specified products, packaging and exporting of the finished products.

3. Service License This license allows the holder to conduct services or consultancy services listed on the license.

Connect with us Phone: +971 6 526 3333 info@hfza.ae I www.hfza.ae

