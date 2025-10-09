Tech pioneers thrive in RAKEZ ecosystem

Fueling innovation and digital growth in Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah has become a vital part of the UAE’s technology and innovation movement, attracting entrepreneurs, global investors, and forward-thinking companies. The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) serves as a powerful enabler for this growth, offering a supportive business environment that simplifies operations, lowers costs, and helps tech-driven ventures scale quickly.
Through modern infrastructure, efficient online systems, and personalised support, RAKEZ empowers start-ups and established firms alike to enter new markets and drive innovation. The zone’s digital-first approach, highlighted by its self-service Portal 360 platform, gives companies the ability to manage licensing, renewals, and compliance effortlessly, freeing up time to focus on their core business.
Behind every success story in RAKEZ lies a blend of opportunity, vision, and practical support. For some companies, it has been a place to test ideas that later shaped industries.
ComStar is one such story. What started as a graduation project in 2007 by founder Feras Al-Khalaileh has grown into a full-fledged cybersecurity firm with a strong presence in multiple sectors. From supporting local police departments to managing surveillance for Ras Al Khaimah’s major events, ComStar’s journey demonstrates the kind of transformation possible within the RAKEZ ecosystem. The company credits much of its growth to the ease of operations enabled by RAKEZ’s e-facilities and digital platforms, which helped it focus on innovation rather than administration.
RAKEZ’s ability to support such specialised industries has created a ripple effect, drawing in companies that operate at the intersection of technology and security. The zone’s flexibility in licensing, paired with its accessible business services, ensures that both startups and large organisations can grow sustainably and compete globally.
Engineering the future with high-tech precision
For Knightrider Technologies, the decision to expand into Ras Al Khaimah was strategic. As a subsidiary of defence and security leader MKU, the company sought a base that would bring it closer to key regional markets while offering a business-friendly climate. Through RAKEZ, Knightrider found the ideal combination of cost efficiency, infrastructure, and connectivity.
Today, Knightrider produces advanced ballistic protection and optronic solutions, serving defence and security personnel in more than 100 countries. The company’s focus on research and development is relentless, investing nearly 10 per cent of annual revenue into innovation. With patents registered worldwide and a network of testing facilities across continents, Knightrider stands as an example of how RAKEZ’s ecosystem allows high-tech industries to flourish.
RAKEZ’s efficiency in licensing and logistics has played a major role in helping Knightrider deliver on international projects seamlessly. Its global outlook and emphasis on sustainability also align with the zone’s commitment to promoting responsible, future-ready industries.
The success of iDigitize shows how homegrown entrepreneurship is thriving in Ras Al Khaimah. Founded by UAE-born entrepreneur Mumtaz Kazi, the company delivers customised Microsoft ERP solutions and digital transformation services. Its mission is simple: to make technology easier and more effective for businesses.
Setting up in RAKEZ gave iDigitize a strong start. The Compass coworking centre provided not just an office but a collaborative environment that encouraged interaction, creativity, and growth. The company’s team quickly found that RAKEZ’s 360 online portal made operations, from licensing to visas, smooth and efficient. The support extended by the RAKEZ team gave iDigitize the confidence to focus on what it does best: helping clients modernise through digital transformation.
Stories like iDigitize underline how RAKEZ’s inclusive approach supports both international and local founders, providing equal opportunity for innovation and expansion.
Caresoft Global, a leading provider of automotive engineering and benchmarking solutions, also recognised the advantages of locating in Ras Al Khaimah. By setting up its MENA base within RAKEZ, the company has been able to bring world-class automotive product development closer to its clients in the region.
RAKEZ’s infrastructure and proximity to major transport and logistics networks have enabled Caresoft to enhance collaboration and efficiency. The company’s decision reflects how global technology players see Ras Al Khaimah as a natural extension of their international growth strategies.
RAKEZ’s commitment to innovation extends beyond supporting individual companies. Through targeted collaborations, it continues to create opportunities that give businesses an edge in today’s competitive landscape.
A recent partnership with The Dollar Business has opened access to powerful trade intelligence tools for RAKEZ clients. These tools provide real-time market insights and data-driven analysis, helping companies identify export opportunities and expand globally with confidence. For many startups and SMEs within the zone, this partnership is a gateway to new markets and better-informed business decisions.
Similarly, a collaboration with Koshima is helping businesses integrate artificial intelligence into their operations. Through this initiative, Koshima delivers hands-on AI training and consulting to RAKEZ-based companies, ensuring that AI is applied in practical, measurable ways. Participants receive accredited certifications and guidance on implementing AI to improve productivity and efficiency.
The partnership with Koshima reflects RAKEZ’s belief that technology should be accessible, applicable, and transformative for every business, regardless of size.
The expansion of the technology sector in Ras Al Khaimah continues to gain pace. With each success story, RAKEZ reinforces its reputation as a hub for innovation that supports entrepreneurs through every stage of growth. The zone’s focus on emerging sectors such as AI, HealthTech, EdTech, and cybersecurity highlights its long-term vision of becoming one of the leading technology destinations in the region.
Whether it is a global enterprise like Knightrider, a sustainable innovator like ComStar, a regional pioneer like Caresoft, or a homegrown digital startup like iDigitize, RAKEZ gives each company the freedom and framework to grow. Its strategic partnerships and client-centric services reflect a philosophy built on collaboration, empowerment, and progress.
Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as a technology centre is no accident. It is the result of a consistent vision that values both innovation and practicality. By providing an environment where businesses can thrive, experiment, and evolve, RAKEZ continues to shape the future of technology in the UAE and beyond.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox