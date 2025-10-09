Tech pioneers thrive in RAKEZ ecosystem

ComStar is one such story. What started as a graduation project in 2007 by founder Feras Al-Khalaileh has grown into a full-fledged cybersecurity firm with a strong presence in multiple sectors. From supporting local police departments to managing surveillance for Ras Al Khaimah’s major events, ComStar’s journey demonstrates the kind of transformation possible within the RAKEZ ecosystem. The company credits much of its growth to the ease of operations enabled by RAKEZ’s e-facilities and digital platforms, which helped it focus on innovation rather than administration.