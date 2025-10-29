RAKEZ fuels a new F&B frontier

Evolving from an import-dependent market into a powerhouse of locally manufactured products with regional and global aspirations, the UAE food and beverage sector is undergoing a strategic shift. As consumer expectations increase for quality, traceability, innovation and price stability, local production has become a key pillar of economic resilience and food security. Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial ecosystem is playing a pivotal role in this transition, housing manufacturers across the full value chain — from raw material suppliers and machinery specialists to global FMCG names and premium niche brands.