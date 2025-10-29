RAKEZ fuels a new F&B frontier

Local manufacturing reshapes the UAE’s food future with RAKEZ leadership
Evolving from an import-dependent market into a powerhouse of locally manufactured products with regional and global aspirations, the UAE food and beverage sector is undergoing a strategic shift. As consumer expectations increase for quality, traceability, innovation and price stability, local production has become a key pillar of economic resilience and food security. Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial ecosystem is playing a pivotal role in this transition, housing manufacturers across the full value chain — from raw material suppliers and machinery specialists to global FMCG names and premium niche brands.
Rather than relying on theoretical advantages, RAKEZ’s position as a manufacturing hub is best demonstrated through the real-world growth of the companies operating under its umbrella.
Several well-established brands have used their RAKEZ base to drive scalable, export-oriented growth.
Global tea brand Ahmad Tea, for instance, utilises its Ras Al Khaimah facility as a central hub to supply high-demand markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia efficiently. The company’s ability to meet international production and distribution standards from a UAE base highlights RAKEZ’s capability to support globally aligned FMCG operations.
Homegrown success story Chocolala began as a domestic confectionery producer and has since expanded into premium chocolate and celebration cake markets, catering to both domestic and overseas consumers. Its expansion from Al Hamra Industrial Zone shows how RAKEZ empowers local brands to scale into widely recognised names through a combination of operational flexibility and strong market connectivity.
Unikai Foods, one of the UAE’s biggest FMCG enterprises, has taken advantage of RAKEZ’s strategic location by establishing its largest distribution hub in the Northern Emirates. This facility strengthens the company’s supply chain efficiency and ensures dynamic delivery capability across the UAE and GCC.
Similarly, global meat producer Seara Foods benefits from RAKEZ’s cold chain infrastructure to optimise temperature-controlled logistics, ensuring that fresh and frozen goods reach regional markets in compliance with stringent industry standards. Its presence reinforces RAKEZ’s role as a preferred base for companies requiring sophisticated food safety and handling ecosystems.
Further up the value chain, ingredient-focused manufacturers have chosen RAKEZ to meet rising regional demand for specialty input.
Artisan cheese producer Italfood manufactures high-quality cheeses tailored to the requirements of the UAE’s premium dining and hospitality sectors. Proximity to key HORECA markets enables faster delivery cycles, enhanced product freshness and the ability to innovate quickly in response to chefs’ changing ingredient needs.
Sai Flavours, a food ingredient specialist, formulates custom flavouring agents used across beverages, snacks, sauces and packaged foods in GCC markets. The company’s recent Dh4 million expansion investment at RAKEZ signifies strong confidence in Ras Al Khaimah as a long-term innovation and production base for specialised F&B input.
Sustaining a strong manufacturing environment requires an equally solid industrial support system.
Swedinox International fulfils this need by producing stainless-steel tanks used in beverage, dairy and food processing industries. Its presence strengthens RAKEZ’s reputation as a destination where not only food is manufactured, but also the machinery that powers production lines.
Uterra Middle East Agro Industries further supports upstream food manufacturing by producing biological fertilisers. This contribution strengthens agricultural yield in regional supply chains that feed into F&B production facilities, reinforcing RAKEZ’s involvement in every level of the value cycle, even before raw ingredients reach the factory floor.
With regulatory and consumer pressure driving sustainability initiatives, packaging now plays a significant role in shaping F&B manufacturing strategies.
Green Rock Group addresses these evolving needs by producing eco-friendly paper cups and disposable packaging aligned with shifting national sustainability targets. As foodservice operators transition away from single-use plastics, companies operating within RAKEZ are positioned to capture rising demand for responsible packaging solutions.
The momentum behind F&B growth in RAKEZ is anchored in structural advantages that have been intentionally designed to support long-term industrial success.
1. Cost-efficiency that strengthens financial performance
Businesses enjoy operating cost reductions of up to 40 per cent compared to other regional hubs. Savings across utilities, land leasing, warehousing and manpower allow companies to reinvest in automation, expansion or export capacity, making RAKEZ highly competitive on a total cost of ownership basis.
2. Ready-made infrastructure that accelerates launch timelines
Pre-built industrial facilities, including processing units, R&D-ready spaces, cold storage hubs and warehousing options enable rapid deployment. Companies like Italfood and Seara have benefitted from quick setup timelines that reduce their time-to-market.
3. Multimodal logistics for fast, temperature-controlled distribution
RAKEZ provides manufacturers with access to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Saqr Port, major UAE deepwater ports and key GCC highway routes. This multimodal reach is especially crucial for perishable and fast-moving FMCG brands requiring time-sensitive delivery.
4. Scalable industrial models for evolving production needs
Companies can start with compact units and seamlessly transition to larger warehouse facilities or expanded manufacturing blocks as production volumes increase. This modular growth approach has supported multiple brands through various stages of their manufacturing lifecycle.
5. Cluster-driven synergy that unlocks operational efficiency
The presence of producers, ingredient suppliers, packaging firms and machinery makers within the same industrial cluster reduces lead times, enables technical collaboration and fosters innovation partnerships. For many businesses, this proximity results in supply chain agility and product development acceleration.
6. Streamlined regulation and ease of compliance
A unified regulatory system streamlines licensing, food safety approvals, staffing clearance and export documentation, reducing the administrative load on new and expanding manufacturers. This approach allows F&B companies to focus more on innovation, production scale and market expansion.
7. Access to skilled industrial talent
With a strong base of qualified technicians, machine operators, production supervisors and QC specialists available in the region, RAKEZ-based manufacturers can maintain high production output without compromising standards or efficiency.
The next phase: RAKEZ and the future of F&B manufacturing
The concentration of brands operating across the full value chain, from agricultural input and ingredient innovation to finished consumer goods, packaging solutions and cold-chain logistics, positions RAKEZ as one of the UAE’s most comprehensive F&B manufacturing ecosystems.
Looking ahead, greater emphasis on R&D, sustainability compliance, cleaner production techniques, health-focused product development, and export competitiveness will define the sector’s next phase. RAKEZ is expected to play a central role in advancing this evolution, offering businesses not just space to operate, but a platform to innovate, scale and lead regionally.
As more companies turn their UAE manufacturing ambitions into reality, Ras Al Khaimah is poised to remain a critical engine powering the country’s F&B manufacturing future.
