Star Oil's remarkable rise in Ghana's energy sector

The fuel seller's strategy was rooted in pricing and execution discipline
Star Oil has moved from roughly the 13th-largest oil marketing company in Ghana to the top position by sales volume in five years. Under CEO Philip Tieku’s push to cut supply-chain leakages, centralise operations and compete on price, the network has grown from 198 stations in 2020 to 254 today, with 2,700 employees and a model built on direct operation instead of franchising.
The strategy was rooted in pricing and execution discipline. “Affordable fuel is not only a business; it supports economic activity and helps many other businesses remain viable,” he said. Star Oil has also emerged as one of Ghana’s most significant private-sector contributors, generating nearly $1.8 billion in fiscal revenues over five years.
Affordable fuel is not only a business; it supports economic activity.Philip Tieku, Chief Executive Officer, Star Oil
Star Oil is also implementing real-time monitoring of its stations, advancing payments integration and developing the Star Savers app as part of a data-driven shift. The company also expects licensing completion to enable direct imports, reinforcing efficiency while reducing costs.
Looking ahead, Star Oil aims to be a broader retail player, adding EV charging and even shopping centres over time. "Our long-term plan is to develop sites similar to hypermarket retail models," Tieku notes.