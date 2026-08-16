Sobha Realty: How India’s legacy of enterprise is shaping a shared future with the UAE

A legacy of Indian enterprise powering UAE growth and long-term value creation
As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, it offers a powerful story of what disciplined ambition can achieve. From infrastructure and entrepreneurship to digital public systems, India’s journey has increasingly become a source of ideas for the world. At Sobha Realty, this national journey holds personal resonance of resilience, ambition, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.
Founded in 1976 by visionary entrepreneur PNC Menon as an interior design business in Oman, Sobha has its roots in Indian enterprise. Over five decades, it has evolved into a global luxury real estate brand with a presence across the UAE, India, the US, the UK, and Australia. At the heart of this growth lies a consistent commitment to quality and long-term value.
In an era where speed often dominates decision-making, Sobha’s approach remains rooted in quality over shortcuts. That focus is supported by an integrated model that keeps design, manufacturing, engineering, and construction largely in-house, giving the company oversight of each stage of development and ensuring value that extends well beyond project completion.
The UAE has long been more than a destination for Indians seeking opportunity. For millions, it has become a second home where family, enterprise, and ambition have flourished alongside a deep connection to their roots. From entrepreneurs and skilled professionals to business leaders and innovators, generations of Indians have contributed to the UAE’s growth while helping strengthen one of the region’s most dynamic bilateral relationships. Today, that bond is entering a new chapter. As investment, talent, and ideas move more freely between the two nations, the real estate sector is emerging as a powerful expression of this partnership. Indian investors continue to view the UAE as a trusted market for long-term value creation, while Indian expertise and entrepreneurial spirit remain woven into the fabric of the country’s development. Much like the wider India-UAE relationship, this exchange is built on shared values of aspiration, resilience, and progress.
The story of Sobha also mirrors the remarkable evolution of India-UAE relations, with bilateral trade between the two nations rising 37 per cent since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) came into force four years ago. This momentum reflects the shared vision of the leadership of both nations, whose commitment to deeper strategic and economic ties has created a strong foundation for cooperation. Under their leadership, the partnership continues to expand across trade, investment, innovation and people-to-people connections. Today, the relationship is evolving from traditional trade facilitation towards deeper economic integration, fueled by innovation, start-ups, entrepreneurship and talent mobility across sectors aligned with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda.
India’s remarkable journey of progress and transformation serves as a powerful reminder that lasting success is built through vision, discipline, and a long-term outlook. At Sobha Realty, those same principles remain the foundation of every community created, every relationship nurtured, and every future imagined. As we celebrate India’s achievements, we also embrace a shared future between India and the UAE, one shaped by progress, partnership, and shared ambition.