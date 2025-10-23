Sikanta Developments: Committed to Dubai’s evolution as global lifestyle hub

An exclusive chat with MD Saini, Managing Director, Sikanta Developments
Dubai’s skyline is undeniably impressive, but there’s a growing desire for homes that feel more personal and refined. At Sikanta, we’re part of a movement that values quality over quantity.
Our boutique developments, such as Myra Residences, are designed for people who appreciate thoughtful design, enduring value, and a lifestyle that’s elegant yet relaxed. We’re not chasing scale; we’re crafting homes that feel like sanctuaries.
Boutique doesn’t mean basic or small, it means curated and intentional. Myra Residences comprises just 64 homes, but each one is meticulously designed with premium materials, intelligent layouts, and a focus on liveability.
Residents enjoy interconnected pools, a rooftop sundeck, gym, tropical landscaping, and smart home technology – all within a low-rise, five-storey building. It’s about luxury in the details, not excess.
It’s at the heart of everything we do. Human-centred design means we think deeply about how people live, work, and relax. From floorplans to communal spaces, every element is crafted to enhance comfort, privacy, and connection. Whether it’s a sociable kitchen or a tranquil garden, everything serves a purpose. Bigger isn’t always better – refinement and intentionality are what define true luxury.
Boutique projects offer long-term value and stability. In 2025, reports show Dubai’s property market reached a new milestone in Q3, recording its highest ever quarterly transaction volume and the second-largest sales value on record – driving total sales for the first nine months of the year to nearly Dh500 billion ($136 billion).
Investors are increasingly seeking safe, high-yield assets, and boutique developments like Myra deliver just that. With projected rental yields above the market average, these homes offer both financial returns and lifestyle benefits.
That’s a misconception we’re happy to challenge. Boutique doesn’t mean limited. Our developments are rich in amenities and designed with spatial intelligence.
Residents enjoy privacy without feeling disconnected. Myra’s location in Dubai South was chosen precisely because it offers proximity to schools, cafés, malls, and major hubs such as Dubai Marina and Expo City. It’s about being well connected, not overwhelmed.
Dubai’s leadership has set ambitious sustainability targets and introduced market regulations that benefit both developers and buyers.MD Saini, Managing Director, Sikanta Developments
We’re here for the long haul. Sikanta is committed to building communities that reflect Dubai’s evolution as a global lifestyle and innovation hub. The city’s leadership has set ambitious sustainability targets and introduced market regulations that benefit both developers and buyers. We’re not interested in rushed builds or generic design.
Every detail – from door handles to landscaping – is intentional. As Dubai continues to lead in smart, sustainable urban planning, boutique developments will play a vital role in shaping its future.
Boutique developments are uniquely positioned to support Dubai’s sustainability goals. With fewer units, we can integrate biophilic design – connecting residents with nature through greenery, natural light, and calming communal spaces. Myra Residences features tropical landscaping, expansive windows, and smart home technology that reduces energy consumption.
In 2025, Dubai continues to push for greener urban planning, with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan emphasising walkability, green corridors, and low-carbon living. Boutique projects align perfectly with this vision. They also support wellbeing: smaller communities foster stronger social ties, reduce noise and congestion, and offer spaces for relaxation and reflection.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox