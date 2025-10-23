Sikanta Developments: Committed to Dubai’s evolution as global lifestyle hub

Dubai is known for its towering skyscrapers and mega-developments. Why is Sikanta taking a different approach?

Dubai’s skyline is undeniably impressive, but there’s a growing desire for homes that feel more personal and refined. At Sikanta, we’re part of a movement that values quality over quantity.

Our boutique developments, such as Myra Residences, are designed for people who appreciate thoughtful design, enduring value, and a lifestyle that’s elegant yet relaxed. We’re not chasing scale; we’re crafting homes that feel like sanctuaries.

What exactly defines a boutique development in your view?

Boutique doesn’t mean basic or small, it means curated and intentional. Myra Residences comprises just 64 homes, but each one is meticulously designed with premium materials, intelligent layouts, and a focus on liveability.

Residents enjoy interconnected pools, a rooftop sundeck, gym, tropical landscaping, and smart home technology – all within a low-rise, five-storey building. It’s about luxury in the details, not excess.

How does human-centred design play into this philosophy?