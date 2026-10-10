SIB accelerates investment approvals, strengthens UAE ties for sustainable growth

Seychelles Investment Board drives $24.5M UAE-funded projects
How has your vision for SIB evolved?
My focus has been strategic positioning: attracting the right global investment into Seychelles. SIB executes government priorities, and we also serve as the custodian and primary partner for investors. The core work is aligning the national development strategy with investors’ needs.
What drove FDI growth in 2025?
We increased the volume of projects assessed and accelerated assessment turnaround. We improved efficiency and coordination with stakeholders. When counterpart agencies lacked information, we sourced and provided it to enable faster decisions.
Seychelles is at a transformative point. To realise its potential, we must be strategic.
How are you engaging with the UAE?
Seychelles developed the SDG Investor Map to guide private capital toward sustainable investment opportunities. Through partnerships in sustainable industries, Seychelles is cooperating with UAE investors while strengthening institutional capacity.
Why should investors consider Seychelles?
Seychelles is at a transformative point. To realise its potential, we must be strategic, build trust, strengthen the business mindset and improve de-risking mechanisms. We must build and present bankable projects across priority sectors.