GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

SIB accelerates investment approvals, strengthens UAE ties for sustainable growth

Seychelles Investment Board drives $24.5M UAE-funded projects

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SIB accelerates investment approvals, strengthens UAE ties for sustainable growth

How has your vision for SIB evolved?

My focus has been strategic positioning: attracting the right global investment into Seychelles. SIB executes government priorities, and we also serve as the custodian and primary partner for investors. The core work is aligning the national development strategy with investors’ needs.

What drove FDI growth in 2025?

We increased the volume of projects assessed and accelerated assessment turnaround. We improved efficiency and coordination with stakeholders. When counterpart agencies lacked information, we sourced and provided it to enable faster decisions.

Seychelles is at a transformative point. To realise its potential, we must be strategic.

How are you engaging with the UAE?

Seychelles developed the SDG Investor Map to guide private capital toward sustainable investment opportunities. Through partnerships in sustainable industries, Seychelles is cooperating with UAE investors while strengthening institutional capacity.

Why should investors consider Seychelles?

Seychelles is at a transformative point. To realise its potential, we must be strategic, build trust, strengthen the business mindset and improve de-risking mechanisms. We must build and present bankable projects across priority sectors.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Seychelles: A rising investment hub with global appeal

Seychelles: A rising investment hub with global appeal

30m ago1m read
The launch of digital onboarding with EFG Hermes reflects the continued evolution of DFM’s digital infrastructure.

Dubai stock market access gets easier for investors

2m read
A&A Associate: World’s fastest route to a UAE residency

A&A Associate: World’s fastest route to a UAE residency

2m read
Pakistan launches investor portal to track e-requests

Pakistan launches investor portal to track e-requests

2m read