Seychelles targets sustainable growth with blue economy and renewable energy goals

That foundation continues to shape priorities as the ministry targets the blue economy as a pillar of the economic diversification agenda. “The ocean space holds many untapped areas that could attract investors, research and innovation,” Jeremie says. “We need to look at all the ways we can remain relevant while remaining sustainable.” A major step towards that is the Marine Spatial Plan, designed to balance conservation with economic development across the nation’s 1.4-million-square-kilometre exclusive economic zone. “The plan has created opportunities by identifying key sectors and areas with growth potential beyond conventional fisheries and tourism,” Jeremie adds.