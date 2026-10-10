Seychelles' Finance Minister outlines vision for sustainable growth, investment opportunities

Our vision is of a balanced economy with, first, a strong human capital base, which is why we want to review our health and education systems, because without human capital you cannot deliver. Second, we need a modern and efficient ecosystem, including critical agencies such as the Investment Bureau and the Registrar, to be fast, modern, and easy to deal with, supported by efficient government systems. Third, we need modern infrastructure built on a strong ICT backbone, because without reliable internet and appropriate ICT, we cannot deliver. We must also integrate AI into everything we do, across health, education, government systems and investment opportunities.