Seychelles Ambassador highlights strategic ties with UAE to boost investment

Ambassador Gervais Moumou sets out basis for Seychelles’ strong bilateral ties with UAE
What defines your approach as ambassador?
My focus has primarily been on positioning Seychelles as a trusted long-term partner of the UAE, rather than a transactional counterpart. The emphasis has been on political trust, economic diplomacy and ensuring that Seychelles’ national priorities are clearly understood by our UAE counterparts.
In terms of strategies, I would describe these as structured engagement with UAE institutions, consistent messaging on policy stability and sustainability and strong collaboration with economic bodies in Seychelles. This ensures that our messaging is clear and fact-based, and that my diplomatic engagement aligns with Seychelles’ sustainable development agenda, with the aim of inspiring investor confidence.
Strengthening research capabilities is essential for long-term competitiveness.Ambassador Gervais Moumou, Seychelles Ambassador
Why should UAE investors consider Seychelles?
There are many attractive opportunities, particularly in sectors with clear market demand and strong government policy support. This creates a trusted environment for investors.
To help navigate these opportunities, there is the SDG Investor Map – a roadmap structured to identify investment areas and align them with national development priorities and sustainable development goals. We also have very attractive tax policies. Our intention is to promote Seychelles as a credible, investor-friendly jurisdiction.
How important is technology in that context?
The draft Science, Technology and Innovation policy reflects Seychelles’ intention to align its economy with emerging technologies. Strengthening research capabilities is essential for long-term competitiveness. For UAE investors, it portrays a country that is not only focused on today’s opportunities but also prepared to tackle the opportunities of tomorrow.
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