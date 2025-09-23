Senthil Kumar appointed as Chief AI Officer to lead AJMS Group's AI strategy

Kumar brings vast experience in technology consulting, data science, and transformation
AJMS Group, a global network of consulting firms specializing in a wide range of advisory services including Strategy, Tax, Risk, Compliance, and Technology Advisory, today announced the appointment of Senthil Kumar to a newly created role of Chief AI Officer (CAIO).
This key appointment highlights AJMS’s commitment to using artificial intelligence across its advisory services to help clients meet challenges in a complex regulatory and digital world.
In his new role, Senthil Kumar will lead the use of AI solutions across AJMS’s global operations. The focus will be on enhancing the firm’s expertise in areas like Risk, Compliance, Tax, and Technology with machine learning and advanced analytics.
This initiative aims to provide clients with forward-looking risk management, automated compliance, AI adoption strategy and roadmaps, and data-driven planning.
“The appointment of our first Chief AI Officer is an important moment in the AJMS journey. It reflects our commitment to building the future, not just advising on it. We have always focused on driving technological innovation and being a true partner to our clients, empowering them to achieve their goals," said Dr. Abhishek Jajoo, Founder and CEO of AJMS Group. "By using AI, we will offer deeper insights and greater value, helping businesses in the GCC and beyond improve transparency, strengthen governance, and drive growth. This is a key part of our vision to create an ecosystem that brings together the world's best intelligentsia to deliver newer, faster, and better ways to conduct economic activities.”
Senthil Kumar brings in nearly 25 years of experience in technology consulting, data science and business transformation. He has extensive experience in supporting major projects for clients across various sectors, including Financial Services, Energy, Retail, and Manufacturing, in Middle Eastern countries. His experience in handling complex business challenges is a great fit for AJMS’s goals.
“I am incredibly excited to take on this new role at AJMS Group at such a time of transformational changes for both the firm and the industries it serves,” said Senthil Kumar. “AJMS has a great reputation for its expertise in compliance solutions, Fintech, management and risk consulting and tax. My goal is to build on that expertise with smart technologies. We have a great opportunity to build AI strategies and implement tools that can help managing regulatory changes, automate compliance tasks, enhance productivity, and find new efficient work methods. I look forward to working with the talented team at AJMS to help our clients succeed in a rapidly changing market.”
The creation of the Chief AI Officer role is part of AJMS’s focus on integrating technology into its advisory services. This will accelerate the development of proprietary solutions within the firm’s technology arms, including Ainurtech and Remitex Technologies Ltd., and further strengthen its position as a leader in FinTech, RegTech, and Technology advisory.
By using AI responsibly, AJMS will continue to support its clients in building strong governance frameworks for the future.
