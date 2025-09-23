Senthil Kumar appointed as Chief AI Officer to lead AJMS Group's AI strategy

“The appointment of our first Chief AI Officer is an important moment in the AJMS journey. It reflects our commitment to building the future, not just advising on it. We have always focused on driving technological innovation and being a true partner to our clients, empowering them to achieve their goals," said Dr. Abhishek Jajoo, Founder and CEO of AJMS Group. "By using AI, we will offer deeper insights and greater value, helping businesses in the GCC and beyond improve transparency, strengthen governance, and drive growth. This is a key part of our vision to create an ecosystem that brings together the world's best intelligentsia to deliver newer, faster, and better ways to conduct economic activities.”