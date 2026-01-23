Scripting a success story: Advanced Media's vision for collaborative film-making

Kaveh Farnam looks to inspire stakeholders in regional film industry through CINECommunity
Film-making is a collaborative process, requiring teamwork and a common purpose. A filmmaker, unlike a writer, painter or sculptor, is an artist who cannot create art alone and must rely on this collaborative process. The act of coming together to watch a film is yet another beautiful aspect of the industry. The film industry and film-making must then be promoted within a collaborative and communal frame as well.
During CINECommunity, we try to bring industry experts and film enthusiasts together and provide a space that encourages networking and dialogue. We introduce audiences to the latest advancements and technical capabilities in cinema equipment and offer them the opportunity to gain more knowledge and hands-on experience from internationally renowned experts.
I hope that this exchange of expertise and knowledge allows them to realise that equipment is merely a tool. Yes, it is very important to know and use the right tools, but creativity and understanding cinema are far more important.
Advanced Media’s headquarters in Dubai includes a practical showroom space and training rooms that provide ample space to organise and host CINECommunity. There is no need to rearrange a lot of equipment. It is both logistically and financially more feasible. We’d rather dip into our marketing budget and rely on support from suppliers to cover the costs than to charge attendees.
We are hosting 11 workshops this year to cover a wide range of topics and we have invited the instructors to be present everyday to give all attendees a chance to learn more about their respective subjects.
In every major exhibition or trade show, different brands are placed together. It is quite logical then to have a selected variety of products and fewer brands compared to an average exhibition. Considering the educational and collaborative nature of CINECommunity, these selected brands should be placed together.
Let’s not forget that Advanced Media is the organiser of this event. Advanced Media is the main brand here. It is Advanced Media’s years of dedication and presence in the industry, and our reputation and global recognition that inspires confidence in the film industry and manufacturers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox