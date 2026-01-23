Scripting a success story: Advanced Media's vision for collaborative film-making

You said cinema is inherently collaborative. What sparked the idea to launch CINECommunity around teamwork and community?

Film-making is a collaborative process, requiring teamwork and a common purpose. A filmmaker, unlike a writer, painter or sculptor, is an artist who cannot create art alone and must rely on this collaborative process. The act of coming together to watch a film is yet another beautiful aspect of the industry. The film industry and film-making must then be promoted within a collaborative and communal frame as well.

Advanced Media sees itself as a facilitator and supporter. What does that look like in action during CINECommunity?

During CINECommunity, we try to bring industry experts and film enthusiasts together and provide a space that encourages networking and dialogue. We introduce audiences to the latest advancements and technical capabilities in cinema equipment and offer them the opportunity to gain more knowledge and hands-on experience from internationally renowned experts.

I hope that this exchange of expertise and knowledge allows them to realise that equipment is merely a tool. Yes, it is very important to know and use the right tools, but creativity and understanding cinema are far more important.

Why did you choose to keep the workshops free, 90 minutes, and hosted inside your showroom and training space?

Advanced Media’s headquarters in Dubai includes a practical showroom space and training rooms that provide ample space to organise and host CINECommunity. There is no need to rearrange a lot of equipment. It is both logistically and financially more feasible. We’d rather dip into our marketing budget and rely on support from suppliers to cover the costs than to charge attendees.

We are hosting 11 workshops this year to cover a wide range of topics and we have invited the instructors to be present everyday to give all attendees a chance to learn more about their respective subjects.

The event is brand-agnostic, yet major brands will be represented. How will you keep CINECommunity learning-led and community-first?

In every major exhibition or trade show, different brands are placed together. It is quite logical then to have a selected variety of products and fewer brands compared to an average exhibition. Considering the educational and collaborative nature of CINECommunity, these selected brands should be placed together.