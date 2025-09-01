SAND Show announces expanded brand line-up for Dubai debut

From the romantic wanderlust of Miss June Paris and the playful Latin energy of Las Sureñas, to Mariella B’s Italian-crafted swimwear in recycled Econyl, each brand offers a distinctive take on sun and leisurewear. Finishing the edit of new additions are Maven’s timeless Istanbul-made handbags, Van Den Abeele’s artisanal Parisian jewellery in enamel and stone, and the luxe performance and lounge wear of LC Official – all speaking to a global lifestyle rooted in craft, comfort, and creativity.