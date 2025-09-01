SAND Show announces expanded brand line-up for Dubai debut

Middle East’s first swimwear, resortwear, activewear & accessories B2B retail event
This Autumn, over 70 of the world’s leading brands and retailers in swimwear, resortwear, activewear, loungewear, and accessories will gather in Dubai for the debut edition of SAND, a first-of-its-kind B2B retail event in the Middle East dedicated to fashion designed for sun and leisure.
Taking place from October 11–13, 2025 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, SAND offers a dynamic three-day platform designed to foster connections, unlock expansion opportunities, and spotlight the region’s rapidly growing appetite for fashion-forward, lifestyle-driven retail.
This year’s line-up is a vibrant showcase of global flair and fresh discovery. From the intricate bohemian tailoring of Hemant and Nandita, rich with bold prints and Indian heritage, to the conscious luxury of niLuu, where vegan silk meets slow fashion sensibility, SAND brings together brands that speak to today’s sun-drenched sophistication. Charo Ruiz Ibiza and Nina Leuca channel Mediterranean ease through lace, broderie and Southern Italian craftsmanship, while Shell Belle Couture lends a sultry edge with its silken lingerie and French lace.
Resortwear turns personal with Ro’s Garden by Roberta Freymann, where block-printed kaftans and pyjamas echo a life lived in vibrant corners of the world. SIYU adds retro refinement, marrying bold patterns with Spanish-made elegance, while Honest The Label champions sustainability from Bali in breathable bamboo loungewear.
From the romantic wanderlust of Miss June Paris and the playful Latin energy of Las Sureñas, to Mariella B’s Italian-crafted swimwear in recycled Econyl, each brand offers a distinctive take on sun and leisurewear. Finishing the edit of new additions are Maven’s timeless Istanbul-made handbags, Van Den Abeele’s artisanal Parisian jewellery in enamel and stone, and the luxe performance and lounge wear of LC Official – all speaking to a global lifestyle rooted in craft, comfort, and creativity.
They join Oceanus, My Beachy Side, Paramidonna, La Revêche, Isabel Beachwear, Nadia Dafri and more – together creating a platform that celebrates the diversity and creativity of resort fashion today.
Including panel talks, special guests, and immersive activations across the showcase, SAND is set to become the region’s definitive destination for premium resort fashion, offering buyers from across the Middle East and Asia the chance to explore curated collections from both established and emerging global brands.
“The Middle East has always been a global crossroads for luxury, leisure, and travel,” says co-founder Karim Hatab. “With SAND, we’re giving this vibrant region its first dedicated platform for resortwear, activewear, and lifestyle fashion – a space where international brands can connect with the right partners and where local talent can expand onto the world stage.”
“Dubai offers the perfect setting – a city that lives and breathes beach culture and year-round style,” adds co-founder Iyad Grahne. “By curating a mix of established names and emerging voices, we’re creating a showcase that captures the global spirit and creative momentum shaping resort fashion today.”
Buyers and industry leaders from major retail groups, high-end boutiques, top hotels and resorts, and leading e-commerce platforms are confirmed to attend. Together, the line-up reflects the global breadth and aesthetic range of resort fashion today, from niche artisanal studios to established international players. Full list of brands includes the following with more to follow; Aanoukis Swimwear, ABY Swimwear, Acqua De Luxe, ALLIS, Charo Ruiz Ibiza, CHIO, Europann St. Tropez, Frida Querida di Virginia Rodriguez, HartiSWIM, Hemant and Nandita, Honest The Label, Isabel Beachwear, IVAM Beachwear, Jungle Society, La Revêche, Las Sureñas, INOA, LC Official, le daf, Les Néobourgeoises, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Lords of Harlech, Lovekini, Mariella B Green, Marule & Love, Maryan Melhorn, Maven, Me369, Mela, Mint Showroom, Miss June Paris, MVRI by the Sea, My Beachy Side, Nadia Dafri, niLuu, Nina Leuca, Oceanus, Pan y Mar, Paramidonna, PHO Firenze, Pitaya, Piccoli Principi Swimwear, Pink House, Pitaya, Positano Couture, Ro’s Garden, SAGAZA, Saville Agency, Shebert Design Resortwear, Shell Belle Couture, SIYU, Sleepers, Solange M, Solei Sea, Studio Thirteen, Van Den Abeele Paris, Verandah and Watercult.—
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox