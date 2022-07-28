SAE is the world’s leading educator in creative media industries, established in Australia in 1976 and Dubai in 2005. SAE today spans the globe with 47 campuses in 23 countries. SAE has evolved over the years and offers degree programmes in Audio, Animation, Design and Visual Communication, Filmmaking, Game Development and Augmented and Virtual Reality.
All the offered programmes follow the founding principles of SAE – high quality, industry-focused, practical education for creatively talented individuals.
SAE constantly strives to deliver exceptional programmes in world-class facilities. The institute ensures that students receive an outstanding education, internationally recognised qualifications and industry-relevant skills, giving them the edge in a competitive environment. SAE caters to nurturing young talent (11 to 17 years) through their Creative Camps. It comprises intensive boot camps during Spring, Summer and Winter breaks. For creative professionals above 17 years of age, we also offer short courses on topics such as Animation, Game Development, Music Production, Filmmaking, Design & many more.
In addition, SAE opened a Study Support Center in Abu Dhabi (located in twofour54 building 6/ 211). By establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi, SAE’s goal is to propel UAE-based talent into the creative industry with skills which are of international standards. The future plans also include mentorship and incubation opportunities to creative professionals, thereby unlocking the untapped potential to create growth and jobs in the creative industries.
