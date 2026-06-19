Roadmap to UAE Higher Education: Top universities, new programmes and admissions

An essential guide to the UAE’s top institutions, programmes and admissions pathways
Top programmes for September 2026 intake
Amity University Dubai welcomes applications for the September 2026 intake, featuring industry-focused programmes in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence pathways, Business Administration, Accounting with ACCA, Biotechnology, Psychology, Architecture, Aerospace Engineering, Hospitality & Tourism, and Digital Media.
These globally recognised degrees prepare students for successful careers in high-growth sectors. These programmes are among Amity Dubai’s flagship offerings and align with emerging industry demands.
Newly launched programmes and specialisations
The UAE-accredited programmes across Business, Engineering, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Psychology, Architecture, Interior Design, Hospitality, Media, Fashion Design, Biotechnology, Forensic Science and Law.
Industry partnerships, internships, and employability opportunities
Strong industry engagement model provides students with internships, live projects, career mentoring and placement opportunities through partnerships with leading organisations across the UAE and internationally. Graduates benefit from dedicated employability support and exposure to real-world business challenges.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Tuition fees vary by programme and level of study, with merit-based scholarships and bursaries of up to 50 per cent available for eligible students.
Admissions details
Applications for September 2026 are currently being accepted, and students are encouraged to apply early to avail exciting early bird offers and scholarships.
Contact details
Amityuniversity.ae | admissions@amityuniversity.ae | 04 455 4900
Top programmes for September 2026 intake
Gulf Medical University (GMU), UAE, is among the region’s leading institutions for healthcare and life sciences education. For the September 2026 intake, GMU offers sought-after programmes in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Health Sciences, Veterinary Medicine and Management and AI in Healthcare.
Newly launched programmes
AI in Healthcare and Veterinary Medicine equip students with skills aligned to emerging healthcare trends. Through the Thumbay Academic Healthcare network, students gain valuable clinical exposure, internships, research opportunities, and hands-on training across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies.
Campus experience and student life
Beyond academics, GMU provides a vibrant campus experience through student clubs, conferences, cultural events, sports activities, and leadership initiatives.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Merit-based scholarships of up to 40 per cent are available for eligible students, while flexible payment options support accessibility.
Admissions and contact details
Gmu.ac.ae | admissions@gmu.ac.ae | 06 743 1333
Top programmes for September 2026 intake
Liwa University offers 37 graduate and undergraduate programmes through its Colleges of Business, Engineering & Computing, Media & PR, Medical & Health Sciences, all designed to meet the marketing needs.
Newly launched programmes and specialisations
Innovative programmes and concentrations have been recently launched, including Data Science and AI Engineering, IT in Networks and Cloud Computing, Health Informatics, Biotechnology, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Digital Marketing, Institutional and Government Communication and other future-focused disciplines.
Industry partnerships, internships and employability
Liwa University enhances career readiness through strong collaborations with leading public and private sector organisations, providing internships, employment opportunities, and clinical training placements in healthcare institutions and medical cities.
Campus experience and student life
Abu Dhabi and Al Ain campuses provide modern smart classrooms, more than 40 specialised labs in health, engineering, IT and media, dedicated libraries, and recreational spaces. Students also benefit from extracurricular activities that support engaging campus life.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Reflecting its ‘Opportunity for All’ value and ensuring equal access to higher education based on merit and aspirations, Liwa University offers accessible, competitive tuition fees, with merit-based scholarships and financial aid opportunities.
Admissions details
Admission is now open for the fall semester of the academic year of 2026/2027.
Contact details
Lu.ac.ae | 600 500 606
Recognised as one of the UAE’s leading healthcare-focused universities, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) prepares future healthcare professionals through internationally accredited programmes, advanced learning technologies, and extensive clinical training opportunities.
Top programmes for September 2026 intake
Doctor of Medicine (MD), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and Bachelor of Science in Midwifery (BSM)
Newly launched programmes
Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing (PhD in Nursing), designed to advance nursing research, leadership, and healthcare innovation.
Campus experience and student life
Students benefit from clinical placements in leading hospitals and healthcare facilities across the UAE, research opportunities, simulation-based learning, and immersive technologies including virtual and mixed reality. The multicultural campus offers modern laboratories, student clubs, sports facilities, and a supportive learning environment.
Tuition fees
Vary by programme. Merit-based scholarships are available, while eligible UAE Nationals may benefit from NAFIS scholarship support.
Admissions details
Applications for September 2026 intake are accepted subject to seat availability. Early application is strongly recommended.
Contact details
Rakmhsu.ac.ae | admissions@rakmhsu.ac.ae | 07 204 3200
Top programmes for September 2026 intake
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Data Science (BDS), Master of AI in Business (MAIB), Master of Global Business (MGB), Global MBA (GMBA), Master of Management (MoM), Executive MBA (EMBA)
Newly launched programmes
Master of Management (MOM), designed for graduates seeking future-focused careers with specialisations in Business Intelligence, Marketing Analytics, Finance & FinTech, and Entrepreneurship.
Industry partnerships and employability
SP Jain integrates industry projects, internships, guest lectures, and employer engagement into its programmes, helping students gain practical experience and enhance career readiness. Graduates benefit from strong global industry connections and career support.
Campus experience and student life
Students enjoy a vibrant multicultural environment, modern learning facilities, student clubs, community events, and a truly global learning experience across international campuses.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Tuition fees vary by programme. Merit-based scholarships and financial assistance options are available for eligible students.
Admissions details
Applications for September 2026 intake are currently open. Early application is recommended.
Contact details
Spjain.ae | admissions.dxb@spjain.org | 056 416 5194
Top programmes for September 2026 intake
The University of Dubai continues to be a leading destination for students seeking a globally recognised education and strong career prospects. For the September 2026 intake, the university is introducing three new dual-degree bachelor’s programmes in collaboration with the University of London and under the academic direction of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE): Economics and Politics, Management with Digital Technologies, and Data Science and Business Analytics.
Students can also choose from a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including MBA, Global MBA in AI, Computer Engineering, and LLM degrees.
Campus experience and student life
Through strong partnerships with industry leaders, students benefit from internships, practical learning experiences, and valuable employability opportunities. The university offers a vibrant campus environment, modern facilities, student clubs, and leadership development opportunities that enrich the student experience.
Scholarships
Merit-based scholarships and financial aid options are available for eligible students.
Admissions details
Applications for the September 2026 intake are now open.
Contact details
Ud.ac.ae | admissions@ud.ac.ae | 04 556 6800
Top programmes for September 2026 intake
BSc (Hons) Artificial Intelligence, BSc (Hons) Data Science, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BSc (Hons) Cybersecurity, BA (Hons) Business Studies, and BA (Hons) Accounting & Finance (with 9 ACCA exemptions), MBA, MSc Artificial Intelligence, MSc Cybersecurity.
New programmes
BSc (Hons) Artificial Intelligence and BSc (Hons) Data Science, aligned with future-focused career pathways.
Industry partnerships and employability
Active industry partnerships provide students with internships, live projects, and career mentoring, enhancing employability and supporting successful career outcomes through its Department of Placements and Employability Lab.
Campus life
A modern, multicultural campus offers engaging student life, clubs, academic support, and a vibrant learning environment.
Tuition fees and scholarships
From Dh33,000 per year, with yearly scholarships of up to 45 per cent available.
Admissions deadline
August 10, 2026
Contact details
Uwl.ac.ae | admission@uwl.ac.ae | 07 243 2099