Curtin University Dubai launches inaugural scouting program for aspiring student-athletes

Open to high school students, recent school graduates, and aspiring student-athletes
For many young athletes in school, years of dedication, intense training, and competition often get left behind as they progress to university. As the reputation of the UAE continues to grow as a hub for quality education, universities are recognising the importance of nurturing sporting talent alongside academic achievement, creating opportunities for students to continue competing at a high level while pursuing their degrees.
In recognition of this growth, Curtin University Dubai has announced a scouting program where students will have the opportunity to earn a Sports Excellence Scholarship to support their higher education.
This initiative reinforces Curtin Dubai's belief that leadership, discipline, resilience, and teamwork are developed both in the lecture halls and on the sports field.
Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and President of Curtin University Dubai, said the Sports Scouting Program reflects the University's commitment to supporting students in pursuing excellence across multiple areas of university life.
“These students embody the energy and ambition that define our student community. At Curtin University Dubai, we are committed to supporting students as whole individuals. Our scholarships are designed to encourage excellence across academics, sport, arts, and innovation, enabling students to pursue their goals with confidence and reach their full potential on a global stage.”
Across the Curtin Dubai community, student-athletes continue to demonstrate that competitive drive and academic achievement can go hand in hand. The University is home to an Under-19 UAE national cricketer, an international basketball player who has represented Seychelles, and an inter-university boxing champion, among others, reflecting an environment where students can pursue their sporting ambitions while progressing through their academic journey.
The upcoming Sports Scouting Program also provides an opportunity for students to learn more about Curtin Dubai's Sports Excellence Scholarship, which recognises athletes who have achieved distinction at interschool, state, national, or international levels. The scholarship forms part of Curtin Dubai's broader scholarship framework, which supports achievement and potential across academics, sport, innovation, leadership, and the creative arts.
The program is scheduled to take place from 22 to 26 June 2026 and is open to high school students, recent school graduates, and aspiring student-athletes interested in representing the University.
Participants will have the opportunity to take part in trials across Cricket, Basketball, Football, Volleyball, and Badminton.
By creating a dedicated pathway between school sport, university competition, and scholarship opportunities, Curtin Dubai aims to support the next generation of student athletes as they pursue their ambitions both on and off the field.
Students interested in participating in the Curtin Dubai Sports Scouting Program or learning more about the Sports Excellence Scholarship can visit curtindubai.ac.ae/sports or contact the Admissions team at admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae.