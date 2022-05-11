In the densely populated world of mid-range smartphones, it is often difficult to stand out. But the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G does so by offering unrivalled features at an attractive price point.

Stylish flat frame design

Fitting perfectly with the Redmi Note 11 series design language, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is stylish, trendy and minimal at 8.34mm and 204g. It features a combination of stylish flat frames with a premium glass body available in Forest Green, Graphite Gray and Star Blue.

An outstanding display

Up front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1,200-nit peak brightness. The 2,400 x 1,080 resolution panel is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protected to compliment the handset’s IP53 splash and dust certification.

In day-to-day usability, the panel’s 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and seamless navigation experience whereas its 360Hz touch sampling rate enables precise and accurate touch responses. But equally great is the display’s multimedia consumption capabilities. The DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage offers vibrant colours alongside an impressive 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR10 certification. Redmi however has ensured that even when using the display for long durations, your eyes are adequately protected with SGS Eye Care Display certification.

Often, mid-range smartphones tend to sacrifice on aspects on multimedia. However, with the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, not only do you get a stellar display but also an incredible audio experience to go with it thanks to Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. The improved sound quality is thanks to the smartphone’s dual-stereo speakers with sound by JBL.

No compromise experience

Running the show, you find the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with 5G connectivity. The 6nm processor features an octa-core setup with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. This combination pairs with the MIUI 12.5 software on the smartphone for impressive performance, incredible video and image creation, competitive gaming and high-speed connectivity.

Flagship-grade camera

To capture your memories wherever you go, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a triple-camera setup comprising of a primary 108MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro camera. Together, you get access to a suite of camera features suited for any situation. You can use the primary sensor for detailed images whereas the ultra-wide camera can be used for wider landscapes and panoramic views. If you ever find yourself wanting to take images of minute details for a certain object, the macro lens come in handy.

More than hardware, Redmi has also worked on ensuring that the software experience gives users room to express their creativity. For instance, Night mode enables you to capture the nightscape with features such as a dedicated Long exposure mode for sky photography. For fast-paced scenes, the smartphone features a Slow motion mode while AI Skyscaping enables you to completely change the look and feel of a particular picture by altering its background using sophisticated AI algorithms.

As rich as the primary camera setup is, the front facing camera on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is no slouch. For your social media sharing, you find a 16MP shooter for beautiful and crisp images from every angle.

More power to you

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G brings life-changing benefits to charging. Its 120W HyperCharge technology charges the 4,500mAh battery to 100 per-cent in just 15 minutes under Boost mode. This means you can quickly top up your battery when working out or while having a break.

However, beyond speed, Redmi’s end-goal with this technology is to ensure a safe experience. This is done by using a new battery structure which enables high current intake for longer periods of time. While this inherently reduces overheating, it is controlled further using LiquidCool technology, a solution that uses a vapour chamber cooling system which is a first for any Redmi Note smartphone. The entire system is also certified by TÜV Rheinland with Redmi promising 800 charge cycles to ensure the battery’s longevity.

These days, while flagship smartphones are increasingly shipping without charging bricks, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has you covered in that aspect too. The 120W charger is included in the box and can provide you with more convenience as it will be able to charge not only your smartphone but also other gadgets you may have at home.

Pricing and availability