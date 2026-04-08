Richmond District is highly aligned with what modern residents and investors seek

Top management at Mira Developments reveals the advantages of their latest premium project
Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO, Mira Developments: The response was exceptional and far beyond what we anticipated. Welcoming over 4,000 guests clearly demonstrates the strength of demand that remains in Dubai’s real estate market, particularly for branded, design-led developments.
It also reflects the growing appeal of well-connected, established communities like Al Furjan. Buyers today are looking for accessibility, infrastructure, and a lifestyle offering. Richmond District delivers on all of this, with direct metro connectivity and close proximity to key destinations such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai. The development offers a comprehensive amenity mix, from fitness and wellness spaces to cafés, retail, and hospitality-style services, making it highly aligned with what modern residents and investors are seeking.
Timur Mamaikhanov: At Mira Developments, our vision goes far beyond creating beautiful homes, we focus on shaping complete communities where people feel a genuine sense of belonging and where everyday life is just as fulfilling outside the home as it is within it.
Richmond District is a clear expression of that philosophy. Located in Al Furjan, next to the Discovery Gardens Metro Station, it is conceived as a fully integrated master plan with five residential towers, one office tower, and a shared podium built around water, wellness, and convenience. From social spaces to lifestyle amenities, it is designed to foster interaction and create a vibrant, self-sustained community.
Omar Gull, Managing Director of Mira Developments: Mira Developments stands out for crafting fully branded and fully serviced–move-in-ready homes in partnership with some of the world’s most respected lifestyle names, and Richmond District is a strong continuation of that approach. What makes Richmond District unique is the way connectivity, architecture and brand identity come together in one place. Its location next to Discovery Gardens Metro Station gives residents direct access to the city, while the mashrabiya feature gives the project a visual character that feels entirely new for Al Furjan. Together with John Richmond’s aesthetic, it sets a new architectural tone for the area.
Omar Gull: Richmond District reflects our broader strategy of delivering fully branded homes that combine design, convenience, and lifestyle into one seamless offering.
The scale and positioning of the project, with its integrated master plan, strong brand collaboration, and planned completion in Q1 2029, reinforce our expansion across the Middle East and Europe. It underlines our commitment to creating developments that are not only architecturally distinctive, but also practical, investment-ready, and aligned with evolving customer expectations around quality and ease of living.