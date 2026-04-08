Richmond District is highly aligned with what modern residents and investors seek

The unveiling event drew over 4,000 attendees. What does this level of interest signal about buyer demand?

Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO, Mira Developments: The response was exceptional and far beyond what we anticipated. Welcoming over 4,000 guests clearly demonstrates the strength of demand that remains in Dubai’s real estate market, particularly for branded, design-led developments.

It also reflects the growing appeal of well-connected, established communities like Al Furjan. Buyers today are looking for accessibility, infrastructure, and a lifestyle offering. Richmond District delivers on all of this, with direct metro connectivity and close proximity to key destinations such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai. The development offers a comprehensive amenity mix, from fitness and wellness spaces to cafés, retail, and hospitality-style services, making it highly aligned with what modern residents and investors are seeking.

How does Richmond District reflect Mira Developments’ approach to community living?

Timur Mamaikhanov: At Mira Developments, our vision goes far beyond creating beautiful homes, we focus on shaping complete communities where people feel a genuine sense of belonging and where everyday life is just as fulfilling outside the home as it is within it.