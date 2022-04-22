Elegantly encapsulating Mediterranean style with Turkish and Moroccan architectural influences, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is a true escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
The all-Inclusive and all-exclusive beachfront resort seamlessly combines five-star hospitality with a sense of unmatched serenity on the peaceful expanse of Abu Dhabi’s island oasis.
With its vast, white sandy shoreline, pristine clear blue waters of its private beach and an enormous pool, complete with a swim-up bar and activities for guests, it’s a destination to explore, enjoy and experience the archetypal UAE staycation.
Guests are welcomed to immaculately-designed and modern rooms with superb ocean views or overlooking its lush gardens. Gold-embellished furniture draws attention in opulent suites, a brief distraction from the exquisite bathrooms replete with Chopard amenities, providing guests with a sense of true ultimate luxury.
Food throughout
Turquoise – the hotel’s international open-buffet concept restaurant - offers a plenitude of cuisines from across the world, ranging from Turkish, Italian, East-Asian, live grill stations, a wide variety of fresh healthy salads, a dessert section and a beverage bar counter.
More special is Mermaid, a serene beachfront location that offers iftar for a supplement of Dh50 for hotel guests or Dh229 for visitors or Suhoor with a min spend of Dh175 per person. With its location overlooking the Arabian Gulf, and its combination of perfectly executed Mediterranean and Arabic á la carte dishes, it is firmly cemented as a staycation highlight.
Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is truly a family-friendly destination that caters to discerning travellers of all ages, especially with exclusive access to Rixy Kids Club for junior guests and an exclusive sports club for fitness enthusiasts. Whether you’re visiting its one-of-a-kind wave pool, water park, picturesque Anjana spa or simply paddling off its naturally-preserved beach, recently a Blue-Flag award winner, it’s a remarkable escape from the city.
