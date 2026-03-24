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Reshaping Egypt's Islamic banking with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB-Egypt)

A top-10 lender & Egypt’s largest Islamic bank, ADIB-Egypt at the sector’s forefront

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Mohamed Aly, CEO and Managing Director, ADIB-Egypt
Mohamed Aly, CEO and Managing Director, ADIB-Egypt

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB-Egypt) has evolved into one of the country’s most dynamic financial institutions, combining strong growth, Sharia compliance and a decisive push to expand its footprint. The bank now operates 74 branches, with further expansion underway, and has solidified its position as the largest Islamic bank in the country.

All the UAE companies that came to Egypt and invested have been able to grow.
Mohamed Aly, CEO & MD, ADIB-Egypt

Retail expansion has moved faster than anticipated. “We now serve 865,000 customers, compared to 300,000 in 2023,” said Mohamed Aly, CEO and managing director of ADIB-Egypt. “That trajectory places us well ahead of our original target of reaching one million customers by 2028. Based on current momentum, we are now aiming for two million by the same year.”

In 2024, the bank achieved record results, including a 93% rise in net profit to about EGP 9 billion, with total assets reaching EGP 260 billion. These figures underline the strength of its operating model and its capacity to scale.

ADIB-Egypt also plays a strategic role in facilitating UAE investment. “The market is stable, with solid demand,” Aly says. “All the UAE companies that came to Egypt and invested have been able to grow.”

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