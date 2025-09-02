Remitex (RETL / DIGI) awarded prestigious Dubai AI Seal for Business Excellence and Innovation

Recognition a significant mark of business excellence, quality, and trust within the UAE
Remitex Technologies Ltd, a pioneering RegTech venture under the umbrella of consulting powerhouse AJMS Group, today announced it has been honoured with the prestigious Dubai AI Seal. This recognition is a significant mark of business excellence, quality, and trust within the UAE.
The Dubai AI Seal is an initiative by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, awarded to organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance, robust governance, and a strong commitment to the nation's economic and quality standards. For Remitex, being honoured to receive the Tier-E classification of this award validates its position as a leader in providing innovative, AI-powered compliance and operational solutions that are critical for the modern financial sector. It highlights the company's alignment with the UAE's vision for a secure and technologically advanced economy.
The company’s success and innovative trajectory are a direct result of the strategic direction established by its leadership. Dr Abhishek Jajoo, Founder & Executive Chairman of Remitex Technologies Ltd, commented on the achievement:
“Receiving the Dubai AI Seal is a profound honour that validates our core vision: to build globally relevant RegTech solutions from the heart of the UAE,” said Dr Jajoo. “This award demonstrates the high standards we set for ourselves and the industry. It underscores our deep commitment to advancing innovation and excellence, and I am incredibly proud of the Remitex team for their dedication in turning this vision into an award-winning reality”.
Under the leadership of CEO P. Satish Menon, the Remitex team has been instrumental in shaping the next chapter of financial technology. The company’s solutions empower financial institutions to combat financial crime more effectively, streamline complex regulatory reporting, and implement smarter, data-driven risk management frameworks. This award follows previous accolades, including being named Start-up of the Month by the DIFC Innovation Hub, further cementing its reputation as an industry trailblazer.
Menon added, “This recognition belongs to our entire team. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to our clients are the pillars of our success. The Dubai AI Seal is not just an award; it is a promise to our partners and clients that we will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and integrity."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox