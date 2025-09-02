Remitex (RETL / DIGI) awarded prestigious Dubai AI Seal for Business Excellence and Innovation

The Dubai AI Seal is an initiative by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, awarded to organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance, robust governance, and a strong commitment to the nation's economic and quality standards. For Remitex, being honoured to receive the Tier-E classification of this award validates its position as a leader in providing innovative, AI-powered compliance and operational solutions that are critical for the modern financial sector. It highlights the company's alignment with the UAE's vision for a secure and technologically advanced economy.