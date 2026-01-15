Relaunched Dr Mehri Pourkand Aesthetic Clinic presents fresh approach to beauty and wellness

Today, Dubai’s beauty landscape welcomes a fresh milestone — the grand unveiling and relaunch of a more sophisticated enhancement of the Dr. Mehri Pourkand Aesthetic Clinic, a luxury aesthetic destination dedicated to transforming how clients experience beauty, wellness, and self-confidence. Situated in Jumeirah 3 on Al Wasl Road (Villa 726), the clinic offers more than treatments — it promises a holistic journey toward “the Best YOU.”