Relaunched Dr Mehri Pourkand Aesthetic Clinic presents fresh approach to beauty and wellness

Clinic promises holistic journey towards shaping the best you
Today, Dubai’s beauty landscape welcomes a fresh milestone — the grand unveiling and relaunch of a more sophisticated enhancement of the Dr. Mehri Pourkand Aesthetic Clinic, a luxury aesthetic destination dedicated to transforming how clients experience beauty, wellness, and self-confidence. Situated in Jumeirah 3 on Al Wasl Road (Villa 726), the clinic offers more than treatments — it promises a holistic journey toward “the Best YOU.”
At the heart of this landmark in Jumeirah is Dr. Mehri Pourkand, a seasoned aesthetic physician whose expertise spans facial contouring, non-surgical facelifts, dermal fillers, laser treatments, and anti-aging protocols.
Her certifications from reputable institutions — including the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (A3M), the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), and dermatology training from Cardiff University (UK) — reflect her commitment to safe, state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine. (Dr. Mehri Aesthetic Clinic)
Dr Mehri established the clinic in 2020, bringing her signature “soft touch” and personalized, almost painless techniques to Dubai’s dynamic aesthetics scene.
The clinic prides itself on delivering natural-looking results with minimal downtime, making it a trusted choice among clients seeking quality and subtle enhancement. (Dr. Mehri Aesthetic Clinic)
The clinic presents a curated menu of signature treatments designed to enhance natural beauty discreetly yet effectively:
Full Face Beautification — aimed at creating facial harmony through careful contouring and balance.
Lip Art — for naturally fuller, well-defined lips that complement the individual’s facial structure.
Star Eyes — a specialised eye-area rejuvenation treatment to lift, brighten, and revitalize tired or dull-looking eyes.
Anti-Aging Treatments — to reduce fine lines, restore volume, firm skin, and give a youthful glow.
Additional services like hand rejuvenation and comprehensive skin treatments, all delivered with attention to comfort, aesthetics, and safety.
What sets Dr Mehri’s clinic apart is the seamless blend of expertise, comfort, personalisation, and luxury. Every client receives a custom treatment plan tailored to their unique anatomy and beauty goals.
The clinic’s philosophy combines cutting-edge aesthetic science with a patient-first approach, ensuring that treatments not only look natural but also respect each client’s individuality.
The environment itself reflects this commitment: a serene, elegant space where clients can relax, enjoy a cup of cappuccino in the garden lounge, and forget the outside world while professionals work to enhance their beauty.
Dr Mehri Aesthetic Clinic envisions helping clients rediscover confidence and embrace their true selves. As the website beautifully states, the goal is for clients to look in the mirror and think: “Yes, it’s me.
And I am my Best version.” This philosophy — rooted in love, care, and professionalism — is central to the clinic’s identity. (Dr. Mehri Aesthetic Clinic)
The clinic invites individuals seeking subtle refinements or noticeable transformations to schedule a consultation. Dr Mehri and her team are ready to design a bespoke aesthetic plan that aligns with your beauty goals, lifestyle, and personal comfort. Visit Villa 726, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai — open Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, closed Sunday.
“At Dr Mehri Aesthetic Clinic, we believe that beauty is personal — it’s not about changing who you are, but helping you embrace the best version of yourself with confidence and grace.”
With its combination of medical excellence, aesthetic artistry, and client-centered care, Dr Mehri Aesthetic Clinic is not just another cosmetic spot — it’s a new standard for beauty and wellness in Dubai.
