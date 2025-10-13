Redington’s Software Solutions Group sets a new direction for digital transformation

A new global unit combines cloud, software, and security to power digital growth
The Middle East’s technology story has entered a new phase. It is no longer an add-on to business; it’s becoming the business itself. Boardroom conversations now revolve around AI, data, and cloud, not as buzzwords but as the building blocks of growth. From regional startups to large public institutions, the digital shift is shaping how every organisation plans its next move.
Amid this shift, Redington, a name long associated with technology distribution, is quietly reshaping its own identity. With the launch of its Software Solutions Group (SSG), the company is setting out to help partners and customers navigate a world where software, rather than hardware, is driving the next wave of growth.
“Every business today is, in some way, a digital business,” said Sayantan Dev, Global Head of Software Solutions Group at Redington Group. “Our partners are managing new expectations from customers – cloud-first operations, cybersecurity readiness, AI-driven insights – and they need help making that transition in a way that’s sustainable. That’s exactly what SSG was built for.”
The creation of SSG reflects a larger transformation within Redington. The company is reorganizing itself around digital-first priorities – building scale in software, cloud, and services – while giving partners a clearer path to move from one-time transactions to recurring, value-based business.
Dev explained that the decision was as much about timing as it was about strategy.
“Technology is shifting faster than ever. You can’t wait to react anymore; you have to think ahead,” he said. “We wanted a structure that helps us stay agile, align with global vendors, and still execute locally with speed.”
SSG brings together Redington’s software, cloud, and cybersecurity businesses under one unit. It follows a global–regional model: a central team sets direction and alliances, while regional teams focus on execution across the Middle East, India, ASEAN, and Turkey.
For many businesses, managing cloud subscriptions, renewals, and compliance across multiple vendors can feel overwhelming. Redington’s answer is CloudQuarks, its digital marketplace that streamlines how partners transact and manage cloud services.
Through a single dashboard, partners can automate billing, track usage, and manage multiple cloud environments. The platform also provides analytics, lifecycle management, and credit support – all designed to simplify operations, allowing partners to focus on their customers.
“CloudQuarks makes it easier to run a cloud business,” said Dev. “Partners get visibility, control, and more time to innovate. We’re now working on the next version, which will bring even more intelligence and automation into the mix.”
Beyond technology, Redington is investing heavily in people. Through Redington Academy, the company is helping close critical skill gaps in areas such as cybersecurity, analytics, and AI. Training programs, certifications, and enablement sessions are designed to help partners build stronger teams and stay relevant as the technology landscape evolves.
“Technology changes every few months, and so must the skills,” Dev said. “Our goal is to make sure our partners aren’t just keeping up – they’re leading the change. When they grow, the whole ecosystem grows.”
Redington has also created community platforms such as The Forum, The Vertical Congress, and CodeHive – Stacked by Redington, which bring together user groups, startups, ISVs, and system integrators to share ideas and collaborate on new opportunities. It’s a shift from being a distributor to becoming a connector, one that links people, expertise, and innovation.
With the Software Solutions Group, Redington is drawing a clear line between how the technology industry used to work and where it’s headed – toward a future built on collaboration, capability, and long-term value.
“Our job is to help every partner and customer unlock what’s next for them,” Dev said. “That means simplifying how they do business, accelerating their digital journey, and giving them the confidence to move forward.”
As the region continues its rapid digital transformation, Redington’s evolution reflects how businesses across the Middle East are rethinking their role in a fast-changing economy –adapting early, building capabilities, and preparing for what comes next.
