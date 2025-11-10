GOLD/FOREX
Redington reports record-breaking quarter 17% revenue growth and 32% PAT surge

Driving growth in India and Middle East through cloud, AI, and cybersecurity innovation

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington Ltd.
Redington Ltd (NSE: REDINGTON, BSE: 532805) today announced its strongest-ever quarterly performance with consolidated global revenues of ₹29,118 crore (+17% YoY), and a net profit of ₹388 crore (+32% YoY). The growth reflects Redington’s continued evolution into a technology solutions powerhouse, scaling next-generation offerings across Cloud, Cybersecurity, software solutions and professional services. PAT % stood at 1.57% without Arena.

Growth driven by execution across key markets

Growth momentum remained broad-based. India and UAE grew 23% YoY each, while KSA delivered 10% growth and Africa continued its upward growth cycle. The results were supported by enhanced go-to-market alignment, deeper brand collaborations, and an expanded solutions portfolio.

“Our Q2 results highlight the strong momentum in our Software Solutions business, alongside continued growth in our core hardware portfolio. As enterprises modernize infrastructure, secure digital ecosystems, and prepare for an AI-driven future, Redington is helping them accelerate this transformation through scalable, high-value offerings across Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Software Services. Our global reach and partner ecosystem positions us well to capture sustained growth as digital transformation cycles intensify” said V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington Ltd.

Q2 FY26 Business Highlights

  • Software solutions group grew 48% YoY, supported by Cloud, software and Cyber security momentum through deeper brand and partner engagements

  • Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) grew 18% YoY, driven by higher demand in the premium segment, New product Introductions, with robust execution on Direct to Retail model

  • TSG grew 9%YoY driven by stronger enterprise demand in the enterprise segment {stronger enterprise demand}, large-deal execution in India and overseas

  • ESG grew 11%YoY led by higher PC demand in India as AI PC penetration begins to accelerate

Redington continues its transformation from a distribution-led organisation into a comprehensive technology solutions platform — expanding capabilities in Cloud, AI-enabled services, Cybersecurity, and Managed Services.

The company is also expanding its relevance across evolving opportunities in AI Solutions and emerging technologies, alongside continued demand for digital learning ecosystems.

The detailed Financial Report for Q2 FY26 can be accessed here: https://redingtongroup.com/financial-reports/

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking in nature. The business involves various risks and uncertainties that could result in actual outcomes differing materially. These statements are based on information currently available to the company’s management, and Redington does not undertake any obligation to update them in the future.
Company News

