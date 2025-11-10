Redington reports record-breaking quarter 17% revenue growth and 32% PAT surge

“Our Q2 results highlight the strong momentum in our Software Solutions business, alongside continued growth in our core hardware portfolio. As enterprises modernize infrastructure, secure digital ecosystems, and prepare for an AI-driven future, Redington is helping them accelerate this transformation through scalable, high-value offerings across Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Software Services. Our global reach and partner ecosystem positions us well to capture sustained growth as digital transformation cycles intensify” said V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington Ltd.