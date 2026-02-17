Ramadan Fragrances: A symphony of scents for the season

“During Ramadan, fragrance preferences naturally shift towards deeper compositions. So customers gravitate towards oriental profiles featuring oud, amber, musk, and warm woody notes. These richer scents complement the atmosphere of togetherness. For daytime wear, especially before iftar, lighter fragrances with fresh or soft citrus accents remain popular, as they feel clean and comfortable,” says Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Haramain Perfumes Group.

For most fragrance houses, the focus extends beyond scent profiles to the essence of the season.

“At Hamidi, Ramadan is a time we hold with great respect. It is a month of reflection, gratitude, and meaningful connection, and we believe fragrance should quietly honour that spirit,” says Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, CEO & Chairman of Sterling Perfumes.

“Our non-alcoholic perfumes are crafted to feel pure, long lasting, and thoughtfully balanced, complementing the rhythm of the day without ever overwhelming it,” says Dr Fakhruddin.

From iftar to suhour

During this time, people are also mindful in choosing perfumes that suit the mood of the season. Evening gatherings often call for warmer notes.