Ramadan Fragrances: A symphony of scents for the season

Perfume choices during Ramadan balance spirituality, comfort, and tradition

Last updated:
Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
2 MIN READ
Ramadan Fragrances: A symphony of scents for the season

Ramadan and perfumes share a strong cultural connection, closely tied to social and everyday traditions. From iftar gatherings and suhour moments to family visits, fragrances are a quiet but constant presence through the season.

Scents are chosen with care often moving towards warm ouds, soft florals, and musky notes that feel right for the month. It is also when fragrance houses introduce new ranges and limited editions, created to complement the pace, spirit, and shared moments that mark Ramadan.

Fragrance preferences

Fragrance choices during Ramadan tend to lean towards intense, evening-ready compositions while maintaining freshness for daytime wear.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman
Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman

“During Ramadan, fragrance preferences naturally shift towards deeper compositions. So customers gravitate towards oriental profiles featuring oud, amber, musk, and warm woody notes. These richer scents complement the atmosphere of togetherness. For daytime wear, especially before iftar, lighter fragrances with fresh or soft citrus accents remain popular, as they feel clean and comfortable,” says Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Haramain Perfumes Group.

For most fragrance houses, the focus extends beyond scent profiles to the essence of the season.

“At Hamidi, Ramadan is a time we hold with great respect. It is a month of reflection, gratitude, and meaningful connection, and we believe fragrance should quietly honour that spirit,” says Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, CEO & Chairman of Sterling Perfumes.

“Our non-alcoholic perfumes are crafted to feel pure, long lasting, and thoughtfully balanced, complementing the rhythm of the day without ever overwhelming it,” says Dr Fakhruddin.

From iftar to suhour

During this time, people are also mindful in choosing perfumes that suit the mood of the season. Evening gatherings often call for warmer notes.

Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin
Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin

“As families and friends gather for iftar, there is often a natural preference for warmer, comforting scents. Alya EDP reflects this beautifully. It opens with gentle citrus and soft floral notes; then settles into a smooth heart of musk, amber, and vanilla. The result is inviting and elegant, creating a subtle aura that feels perfectly suited to evenings of togetherness,” Dr Fakhruddin explains. In contrast, early mornings during suhour call for lighter compositions. “Maysara EDP offers that sense of serenity, blending delicate fruity and floral nuances with musk, sandalwood, cedar, and vetiver,” he adds.

Limited editions

The season also brings exclusive launches created for special moments as well as gifting. “For Ramadan and Eid, we have introduced selected ranges and limited editions designed to reflect warmth, generosity, and evening celebration. The compositions are crafted with depth and smooth transitions, making them suitable for gatherings and festive occasions,” Rahman adds.

