Qlocktwo: When time meets art

JENS ADAMIK: The opening in Dubai marks a very special chapter for us – one that takes place in a region where the history of timekeeping itself began. Thousands of years ago, scholars and craftsmen in the Middle East studied and understood time, creating harmony between life, science, and the heavens. That same spirit inspires us today.

Qlocktwo’s new boutique marks another milestone in the brand’s global journey. What inspired the decision to open a dedicated boutique in this region and how does it align with your long-term vision?

We want to encourage people not just to measure time, but to experience it consciously – in their homes, in their workplaces, and in their daily lives. With this boutique, we bring our philosophy to a place where culture and innovation meet, and we invite visitors to discover Qlocktwo as part of their own world – a daily reminder to appreciate the moment.

For instance, the Qlocktwo Moon, which we launched globally here in Dubai in 2023, connects the cultural significance of the moon in this region with our idea of time and light. Visitors often told us they felt a sense of calm and reflection when viewing it – and that feeling perfectly captures what Qlocktwo stands for.This boutique is therefore not just a showroom – it’s a space where people can see how our objects transform rooms and help bring a quiet moment of mindfulness into everyday life.

JENS: This is our first international boutique operated entirely by Qlocktwo, and it marks a new chapter for our brand. We don’t simply want to exhibit our creations – we want to create encounters, to give people the opportunity to truly experience our objects.

Qlocktwo is known for turning time into an art form. How will the new boutique reflect that philosophy?

MOUNIR SKHIR: It is our first directly operated Qlocktwo flagship boutique outside of Germany and we are truly excited about this venture. Dubai is a melting pot of diverse artistic influences and this aligns perfectly with our brand ethos and vision, as not just a product, but an artistic expression of time. We believe that a boutique in such a vibrant city with its flourishing art scene can showcase the artistry of Qlocktwo, while also engaging with a community that values both aesthetics and functionality.

MOUNIR: Absolutely. Apart from a sales perspective, this boutique is a pivotal element of growth for our growth in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. We are aiming to create an experience that encourages visitors to connect with the concept of time in new and profound ways, whether through personalization options or curated exhibits that highlight the artistry and tell the stories behind our iconic timepieces.

Qlocktwo is often described as where art meets time. How does the new space capture this emotional and artistic essence, beyond being a classic luxury store?

JENS: We want people to feel at ease when they enter. The space is more than just a luxury store. It is open, calm, and carefully designed. Light, materials, and of course our objects come together to create an atmosphere that encourages reflection. Many visitors say it feels like they’ve stepped into a space where they can momentarily leave the outside world behind – and that’s exactly what we want.

Our objects bring that same emotion into everyday life. They evolve with the light, they interact with their surroundings, and they gently remind us that time itself is something precious.

MOUNIR: The boutique is an immersive experience that seamlessly blends elegance with craftsmanship, creating a space that invites exploration and interaction. Elements of light, texture, and artistry play a crucial role in the interior and exterior design, making the boutique not merely a point of sale, but a destination in itself. Besides, visitors can look forward to exclusive limited editions, collaborations with local artists and designers, as well as interactive installations and events that invite them to engage with our philosophy of time in an artistic way.

Many brands today emphasise immersive experiences. What can visitors experience when they step inside Qlocktwo, Dubai?

JENS: We don’t want to create a spectacle - we want to create connections. Visitors should not feel like they’re in a store, but in a place that inspires them.

We will present curated installations and limited editions inspired by the culture and aesthetics of the region. Collaborations with artists from the Middle East will further expand this dialogue. The experience goes beyond the boutique – it continues every day when someone looks at their Qlocktwo at home or at work and takes a quiet moment to pause. That’s the feeling we want to share: that time is a gift to be lived.

MOUNIR: Visitors to the boutique, can look forward to an array of special experiences tailored to celebrate this occasion. We are planning exclusive limited editions that showcase unique colours and designs inspired by the rich cultural heritage of UAE and the surrounding region.

Collaborations with local artists and designers are also on the horizon. These partnerships will ensure that our offerings reflect the narrative of both our brand and the vibrant community around us. Furthermore, we will introduce interactive installations and events that invite visitors to engage with our philosophy of time and its artistry in meaningful ways. We are committed to making each visit memorable and insightful.

How do you see this boutique contributing to the brand’s evolution and presence in the region?