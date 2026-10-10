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Public Utilities Corporation: Powering Seychelles’ future

PUC provides power, water and sewerage for national development.

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Public Utilities Corporation: Powering Seychelles’ future

The Public Utilities Corporation (PUC) is responsible for electricity, water and sewerage services across Seychelles. As the sole national utility provider, the company has built its reputation on service reliability and operational resilience, becoming crucial to local development. "My strategic focus has evolved from stabilising operations in the post-pandemic period to positioning PUC as a resilient, future-ready utility," says CEO Joel Valmont.

With demand projected to grow at 3% to 4% per annum, investment sequencing is structured
Joel Valmont, CEO

To strengthen energy security, PUC implemented a bridging solution providing 4 MW of additional capacity and procured firm generation capacity totalling 16 MW for Mahé and 8 MW for Praslin. Tariff adjustments across electricity, water and sewerage are being used to safeguard financial sustainability and maintain service reliability.

"We are a credible infrastructure partner delivering bankable projects," says Valmont. "With demand projected to grow at 3% to 4% per annum, investment sequencing is structured."

PUC recently negotiated its first power purchase agreement for a 6 MW floating solar project, expected to be commissioned this year. With a clear commitment to the transition agenda, PUC sees significant scope for cooperation with UAE partners across renewables, grid modernisation and more. "Seychelles offers a compelling investment environment," says Valmont.

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