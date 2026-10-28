PT PAL Indonesia: Redefining naval shipbuilding with three strategic programmes

PT PAL is now working towards launching Al Maryah at the end of 2026. Launch is not the same as delivery. It puts the hull in the water and moves the ship to the fitting-out quay, where systems integration, harbour trials and sea trials still lie ahead before handover to the UAE Navy. Delivering a vessel of this scale while concurrently executing frigate and submarine programmes underscores PT PAL’s production capacity, engineering expertise, and programme management capability qualities essential for supporting complex naval procurement on a global scale.