Precision medicine advances in UAE with 3D-printed guides for spinal surgery at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital

Dr. Sameh Abolfotouh, Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and Chairperson of AO Spine for the MEA region, remarked, “While every scoliosis case is unique, these three patients illustrate the real-world impact that advanced planning and 3D-printed surgical guides can have on outcomes. The 14-year-old girl came to us with severe spinal curvature affecting both the upper and lower portions of her spine after experiencing persistent back pain. Through detailed pre-operative planning and customised guides, we were able to achieve precise correction and help her return to normal activities.”