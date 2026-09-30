Powering resilience through global energy partnerships

Suneet Singal on energy security, resilient infrastructure and sustainable growth
Energy independence is increasingly being discussed as both an economic and national-security priority. What does genuine energy independence look like today, and how can governments strengthen domestic capacity without retreating from global investment and strategic partnerships?
Genuine energy independence does not mean isolation or attempting to produce everything domestically. It means having enough control over critical infrastructure, processing capacity and delivery systems to remain resilient when markets are disrupted. A country may possess significant resources, but without the ability to convert and distribute them reliably, it remains exposed.
Governments can strengthen domestic capacity by investing in adaptable infrastructure, encouraging innovation and developing a diverse range of supply options. Strategic international partnerships remain essential because they provide capital, expertise and access to wider markets. The objective should be greater resilience and flexibility, supported by global cooperation rather than protectionism.
The Gulf has built enormous influence through energy, infrastructure and increasingly sophisticated investment ecosystems. Where do you see the strongest opportunities for deeper US–Gulf cooperation as both markets rethink energy security and long-term infrastructure resilience?
The strongest opportunities lie in combining the Gulf’s energy expertise, investment capacity and strategic location with American technology, innovation and commercial experience. Both markets can benefit from cooperation in advanced fuel production, modernised processing infrastructure, logistics and technologies capable of working with multiple feedstocks.
Aviation, commercial space and drone technology will also create demand for reliable, high-performance fuels. Joint investment in these areas can strengthen supply chains while supporting new industries and long-term economic growth. The most productive partnerships will be commercially grounded, technologically adaptable and capable of remaining valuable as energy demand and operating conditions evolve.
Private capital will be critical to financing the next generation of energy infrastructure. What will make these investments commercially compelling, and where do you see the biggest opportunities for investors seeking both resilience and sustainable long-term returns?
Private capital will be attracted to infrastructure that solves a clear commercial problem and can perform commercially across changing market conditions in the current landscape. Investors will look for dependable demand, scalable technology, credible routes to market and assets that are not reliant on one feedstock or a single use case.
Some of the strongest opportunities will be in vertically integrated fuel systems, processing capacity, synthetic fuels and infrastructure serving aviation and next-generation propulsion. These investments can reduce exposure to fragmented supply chains while supporting sectors with growing long-term demand.
Resilience becomes commercially valuable when it protects continuity, improves control and creates more predictable operating conditions. The recent war has exponentially highlighted the need for independent sources of energy non reliant upon traditional fossil sectors and pathways. Now is the time many capital groups are looking for the new solutions, but it is critical they have commercial performance in play now.
Energy security and the transition to cleaner technologies are sometimes presented as competing priorities. How can investors and policymakers balance security of supply, commercial realities and decarbonisation without compromising economic competitiveness?
Energy security and cleaner technology should be treated as connected objectives rather than opposing choices. The transition must be commercially realistic and recognise that businesses still require reliable supply, workable infrastructure and competitive pricing.
Investors and policymakers should prioritise technologies that improve efficiency, accommodate different feedstocks and complement existing systems while cleaner alternatives continue to scale. This reduces risk and avoids creating new dependencies before replacement capacity is ready. Progress will come from building flexibility into the system, supporting innovation and assessing technologies by their operational as well as environmental value.
A resilient transition is one that businesses can adopt without sacrificing continuity or competitiveness. Historically as recently as a couple of years ago traditional energy and current admin looked at Green tech as non viable, not scalable non commercial form or able to compete with a bit of a “scam” outlook as highlighted by the recent administration.
In our tech the two partner together and it's more so an alternative source of energy working as partners side by side more solution oriented in today’s environment and the green component is an added bonus, good for the world and climate but not necessarily the financial driver.